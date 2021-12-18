Morningside football wins third NAIA title in four years

DURHAM, N.C. — Joe Dolincheck threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns to lead Morningside to its third NAIA title in four years as the Mustangs downed Grand View 38-28 Saturday night.
The Bellevue West grad, who was named the NAIA player of the year on Thursday, broke a 28-all tie when he hit Reid Jurgensmeier on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 9:22 left.
Jurgensmeier, a senior from Wahoo Neumann, had another huge game as he finished with 13 catches for 216 yards. The touchdown catch was the 71st of his career.
Grand View took a 28-21 lead less than three minutes into the second half after blockin a punt. Morningside put together a 15-play, 82-yard drive to tie it at 28-all with six seconds left in the third quarter. Anthony Sims capped that drive with a 4-yard run - Sims had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury, but he finished with 145 yards on 27 carries.
Morningside (14-0), which added a clinching field goal with 1:10 left, took control late as its offense finished with 563 yards. Grand View (14-1) finished with 324 yards, but 251 of those came before halftime.
Morningside did turn the ball over three times in the first half and Grand View sacked Dolincheck three times - he hadn't been sacked all season before Saturday. Morningside intercepted Grand View's Johnny Sullivan twice in the second half, the second by Palmyra graduate Drew Bessey.
During the past seasons, Morningside has had a combined record of 53-1.
