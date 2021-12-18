Morningside football wins third NAIA title in four years

DURHAM, N.C. — Joe Dolincheck threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns to lead Morningside to its third NAIA title in four years as the Mustangs downed Grand View 38-28 Saturday night.

The Bellevue West grad, who was named the NAIA player of the year on Thursday, broke a 28-all tie when he hit Reid Jurgensmeier on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 9:22 left.

Jurgensmeier, a senior from Wahoo Neumann, had another huge game as he finished with 13 catches for 216 yards. The touchdown catch was the 71st of his career.

Grand View took a 28-21 lead less than three minutes into the second half after blockin a punt. Morningside put together a 15-play, 82-yard drive to tie it at 28-all with six seconds left in the third quarter. Anthony Sims capped that drive with a 4-yard run - Sims had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury, but he finished with 145 yards on 27 carries.

Morningside (14-0), which added a clinching field goal with 1:10 left, took control late as its offense finished with 563 yards. Grand View (14-1) finished with 324 yards, but 251 of those came before halftime.