Morningside is looking for its third national football title in four years

Steve Ryan likes that he's been able to watch his Morningside squad play so often in 2021.
That included three times in the spring, when the NAIA delayed its playoffs for the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The Mustangs have played 13 times this fall, and they're ready for No. 14 Saturday when they face Grand View in the NAIA football championship game. Kickoff for the two unbeatens is 5 p.m. in Durham, North Carolina.
Morningside looks for its third national title in four years. It completed undefeated seasons in 2018 and '19 before falling to rival Northwestern in the semifinals this May.
"I think they're very driven," said Ryan, Morningside's coach since 2002. "No. 1, by playing in the spring your offseason is shorter and guys just came back in better shape (for the fall). They're very motivated because last season is still fresh in their minds. It's almost like they've been playing for two years straight, so it's like, 'Let's finish this thing off.'"
Morningside had to go through Grand View when it won in 2019. Morningside faced a defensive battle in the semifinals, with the Mustangs recovering a last-minute Grand View fumble in a 21-16 win.
"We were excited to get that matchup (in this year's final) because they're not a complete unknown," said Morningside running back Matt Strecker, a senior from Columbus Scotus.
The Mustangs have run past opponents with their high-powered offense. They lead the NAIA in points per game (56.9) and total offense (611.8 yards). The offense is triggered by three-year starting quarterback Joe Dolincheck, who this week was named the NAIA player of the year and a first-team All-American.
The Bellevue West graduate has thrown for 4,378 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. He's thrown for more than 12,000 yards in his career.
"He's improved every year. He's never slid back, he just continued to improve and grow," Ryan said.
"Joey, I think, gets better every single game," Strecker added. "You see him making better decisions within the passing game."
Strecker had his signature Morningside moment during the semifinals two weeks ago. Facing rival Northwestern, Morningside was held to a season-low in points, but Strecker scored twice of short TD runs as it rallied in the second half for a 28-19 win.
Strecker, helping to fill in for injured starter Anthony Sims, had scored five career touchdowns before that game.
"It was pretty special, honestly. I've been just kind of that special teams guy my whole career. One of my goals was to make sure I was always ready in case something like this happened," Strecker said. "You never know when your number's going to be called."
Reid Jurgensmeier's number has been called often at Morningside. The Wahoo Neumann grad, who returned for an extra COVID year this fall, leads the team in receiving with 92 catches for 1,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.
In the past five seasons, Morningside has a 65-2 record. Jurgensmeier has played in 64 of those games and has 70 touchdown catches. Ryan said that experience is invaluable.
"When you've been in a lot of games, you've been in a lot of situations," Ryan said. "Some people play the same game over and over and some guys play a new game every week because they've gotten better in the last week. Every time Reid has played, it's a new game."
Morningside has four offensive and three defensive starters from Nebraska. Receiver Caleb Schweigart from Omaha Westside leads the team in all-purpose yards with 1,675. Drew Bessey, a senior defensive back from Palmyra, has nine career interceptions.
Grand View edged defending national champion Lindsey Wilson 34-28 to reach the final. That's the most points given up this season by Grand View, which is allowing 11.9 per game.
