Morningside is looking for its third national football title in four years

Steve Ryan likes that he's been able to watch his Morningside squad play so often in 2021.

That included three times in the spring, when the NAIA delayed its playoffs for the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The Mustangs have played 13 times this fall, and they're ready for No. 14 Saturday when they face Grand View in the NAIA football championship game. Kickoff for the two unbeatens is 5 p.m. in Durham, North Carolina.

Morningside looks for its third national title in four years. It completed undefeated seasons in 2018 and '19 before falling to rival Northwestern in the semifinals this May.

"I think they're very driven," said Ryan, Morningside's coach since 2002. "No. 1, by playing in the spring your offseason is shorter and guys just came back in better shape (for the fall). They're very motivated because last season is still fresh in their minds. It's almost like they've been playing for two years straight, so it's like, 'Let's finish this thing off.'"

Morningside had to go through Grand View when it won in 2019. Morningside faced a defensive battle in the semifinals, with the Mustangs recovering a last-minute Grand View fumble in a 21-16 win.