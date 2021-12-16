Morningside QB Joe Dolincheck named NAIA football player of the year

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck has been named the NAIA football player of the year on Thursday.

The Bellevue West graduate has thrown for 4,378 yards and 42 touchdowns this season, completing 67.8% of his passes. The three-year starter has 12,629 career yards and 128 touchdowns.

He helped Morningside, which is playing for its third national title in four years on Saturday, lead the NAIA in points per game (56.9) and yards per game (611.8).

"He's improved every year. He's never slid back, he just continued to improve and grow," Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. "He has the ability to make good decisions with the ball."​

