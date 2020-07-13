Iowa Western’s football coach was hoping to create a sense of summer normalcy for his players this month.
The Reivers did undergo testing for COVID-19, and they were asked to quarantine for 14 days. Safety first, certainly.
But coach Scott Strohmeier had his team start to assemble in Council Bluffs last week to help orient the guys’ minds toward the start of football season. To get them ready to compete again.
Then on Friday, Strohmeier delivered disappointing news to his team.
Iowa Western won’t be playing football games this fall. No NJCAA member will.
The junior college association’s board of regents officially announced its vote Monday. It will suspend competitions for nearly every fall sport — including football — due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
The next Reivers’ football game won’t take place before March 2021.
“For the past couple weeks, I’ve been concerned about it,” Strohmeier said of playing football in the fall. “I didn’t want to believe it. But as the season kept getting closer and closer, you realize, this is probably best.”
The NJCAA’s decision Monday comes amidst an unprecedented wave of rescheduling news in college sports.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 have moved to a conference-only slate for football and other fall sports. The ACC and SEC are considering drastic changes as well. The Ivy and Patriot Leagues won’t allow athletic activities to take place until the spring semester.
The NJCAA, meanwhile, revealed a return-to-play proposal within the junior college ranks on Friday. All sporting events, except for cross country and tennis, will shift to the spring. Start dates for winter sports will be pushed to January.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” NJCAA president Dr. Christopher J. Parker said in a statement Monday. “Our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place.”
The NJCAA membership includes more than 500 schools nationwide — 16 from Iowa and five in Nebraska (Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Southeast CC in Lincoln, North Platte CC, McCook CC, Central CC in Columbus and Northeast CC in Norfolk).
Those colleges will be allowed to hold team practices this fall, according to the NJCAA plan. Depending on the sport, scrimmages are permitted, too (football gets three).
Just no games.
That means Iowa Western’s men’s soccer team will have to wait until the spring to build off last year’s NJCAA tournament run. Same goes for the Reivers’ volleyball squad, which finished fifth at the national tournament.
For the football team, one of the most successful programs at the juco level over the last decade, its whole depth chart will get overhauled by the time it plays in a game again.
The 2020-21 season is now scheduled to begin with training camp on March 1, with games starting four weeks later. The NJCAA championship game will be played in June.
But many of Iowa Western’s top athletes are slated to graduate in December and make the move up to Division I — defensive tackle Isaiah Coe is committed to Oklahoma and safety Trustin Oliver has pledged to Colorado.
There will likely be eligibility questions lingering into next spring. New rules for transfers seem inevitable. Strohmeier hasn’t even begun to wonder about a recruiting plan. He worries about players’ mental health during the next several months, too.
But he said postponing the season was the right call.
“I’m a football coach. I want to play,” Strohmeier said. “But we have to be safe. Ultimately that’s the No. 1 thing.”
