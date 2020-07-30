You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCAA allows athletes to wear patches commemorating social justice issues
0 comments
ATHLETICS

NCAA allows athletes to wear patches commemorating social justice issues

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Hate Will Never Win

The Nebraska men's basketball team wore these warm-up shirts before a game in 2018. Under new NCAA rules, the Huskers could have this message reflected on their jerseys.

 JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD

The NCAA will allow patches on uniforms to commemorate and honor social justice issues, the Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced Thursday. 

Some sports — like football — were able to allow patches previously, but rule books for other sports — like basketball — weren’t clear on the rule. 

Student-athletes can wear patches on the front of uniforms or on the sleeve that celebrate or memorialize people, events or causes. The patches can not exceed 2.25 square inches and will need to be authorized by the school or conference. The patches must be identical for those who choose to wear them. 

On the back of their jerseys, players can replace their name with names or words intended to memorialize people, events or causes. Those can vary by team member.

For example, Nebraska basketball would’ve been allowed to wear jerseys with the words "Hate Will Never Win" in 2018. Unable to, players wore warm-up t-shirts with the phrase.

The NBA this season is also allowing players to use specific phrases on their jerseys, including “Black Lives Matter” and names of men and women killed in police shootings.

The NCAA on Thursday also announced some rule changes to mitigate risk of spreading COVID-19. In football, the team area on the sidelines was expanded to the 15-yard lines (from the 25-yard lines) and the coin toss will be limited to two officials and one captain from each team.

In soccer, players ejected for spitting at an opponent will serve a two-game penalty. In volleyball, teams will remain on the same bench during a match instead of switching after each set.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Will Allow Athletes to Make Money From Endorsements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News