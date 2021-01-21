NCAA alters format for CWS to guarantee games on both weekends

The NCAA wants to guarantee that the College World Series has games on back-to-back weekends so it’s announced plans to restructure the format starting in 2022.
Instead of opening action on a Saturday, the CWS will begin on a Friday.
And the championship series will run Saturday-Monday (instead of Monday-Wednesday). The change trims the CWS schedule by one day.
It’s the format that the CWS had from 2003 to 2007, when it first featured a best-of-three showdown between the winners of the two brackets.
“You’re always trying to tweak things, to try to make it better,” said Jeff Altier, the chair of the NCAA’s Division I baseball committee. “We felt it was time to condense (the CWS) a little bit.”
This year’s CWS format remains unchanged. It’s set to be played from June 19-30.
But college baseball, like other NCAA sports, is still working to solidify its best course of action to conduct a season during the pandemic.
Conferences have been gradually revealing their modified scheduling plans and their testing procedures — the indication is that many teams will begin the season around the normal mid-February start date.
Last year, the NCAA halted play about one-third of the way through, announcing in March that it had canceled the 2020 College World Series.
“We’re optimistic and we’re hopeful,” said Altier, who’s also the athletic director at Stetson.
The uncertainty hasn’t kept NCAA decision-makers from looking to the future, though.
The altered CWS schedule (starting in 2022) is something the committee spent considerable time discussing over the past few months, trying to analyze all factors, according to Altier.
They heard from coaches who pointed out that the old format created a scenario where teams would have two or three consecutive days without competition. That wasn’t ideal.
They heard reports from fans who were hesitant to remain in Omaha through the second weekend, especially if no games were scheduled for Saturday or Sunday. And midweek games are always more difficult for fans to attend, if they’re traveling in or if they’re local.
Altier said ESPN executives took part in the discussions and seemed encouraged about the potential to capture new viewers by pairing the series coverage with its MLB content on the weekend.
“Our goal was to make sure this was a good decision for all of us,” Altier said.
Jack Diesing, chairman of CWS Inc., said in a statement that the change will benefit local businesses because there will be a guaranteed second weekend of games to entice visiting fans to stay or attract new ones to travel in.
Roger Dixon, MECA president, said in a statement that his staff is welcoming the “opportunity to host even larger weekend crowds.”
Here’s a breakdown of the new format:
» The eight CWS teams will combine to play two games apiece on Friday and Saturday. Then two more games are scheduled for both Sunday and Monday, where the winners pair up (and the losers face off in elimination games).
» Tuesday will feature two elimination games. (Previously those two elimination games were spaced out across two days).
» Wednesday is bracket clinch day. The two undefeated teams in each bracket will both have a chance to earn a spot in the CWS finals. If they lose, the if-necessary games are planned for Thursday. Friday is an off-day (or a make-up day).
» The best-of-three CWS finals begin Saturday.
