NCAA alters format for CWS to guarantee games on both weekends

“We’re optimistic and we’re hopeful,” said Altier, who’s also the athletic director at Stetson.

The uncertainty hasn’t kept NCAA decision-makers from looking to the future, though.

The altered CWS schedule (starting in 2022) is something the committee spent considerable time discussing over the past few months, trying to analyze all factors, according to Altier.

They heard from coaches who pointed out that the old format created a scenario where teams would have two or three consecutive days without competition. That wasn’t ideal.

They heard reports from fans who were hesitant to remain in Omaha through the second weekend, especially if no games were scheduled for Saturday or Sunday. And midweek games are always more difficult for fans to attend, if they’re traveling in or if they’re local.

Altier said ESPN executives took part in the discussions and seemed encouraged about the potential to capture new viewers by pairing the series coverage with its MLB content on the weekend.

“Our goal was to make sure this was a good decision for all of us,” Altier said.