NCAA announces date for start of college basketball season

The 2020-21 college basketball season will begin on Nov. 25, about two weeks later than originally planned.

The NCAA Division I Council announced the delayed start Wednesday as part of a series of mandates and guidelines for hoops competition during the pandemic.

But Wednesday’s decision is just the start of the planning process.

There are still more details to be sorted out at the conference level — each league has to decide if it’ll place any limitations on its teams' nonconference games or if it’ll set up a revised structure for league-only action (such as regionalized scheduling or a bubble-like neutral site).

NCAA leaders have cautioned those involved with the game that equity and fairness may not be achieved with an altered format this season. But the primary goal is to avoid the fate of 2020, when the NCAA canceled its basketball postseason due to the coronavirus threat.

“We are going to have a tournament,” said NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt during a video interview last month.

But to host March Madness, college hoops needs a regular season.