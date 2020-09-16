NCAA announces date for start of college basketball season

The 2020-21 college basketball season will begin on Nov. 25, about two weeks later than originally planned.
The NCAA Division I Council announced the delayed start Wednesday as part of a series of mandates and guidelines for hoops competition during the pandemic.
But Wednesday’s decision is just the start of the planning process.
There are still more details to be sorted out at the conference level — each league has to decide if it’ll place any limitations on its teams' nonconference games or if it’ll set up a revised structure for league-only action (such as regionalized scheduling or a bubble-like neutral site).
NCAA leaders have cautioned those involved with the game that equity and fairness may not be achieved with an altered format this season. But the primary goal is to avoid the fate of 2020, when the NCAA canceled its basketball postseason due to the coronavirus threat.
“We are going to have a tournament,” said NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt during a video interview last month.
But to host March Madness, college hoops needs a regular season.
The first stages of a framework were announced Wednesday. The early highlights of the NCAA’s announcement are below (with more to come later Wednesday evening):
» The official date for teams to start preseason practice is Oct. 14. But beginning on Monday, they will be allowed up to 12 hours per week for workouts and strength training.
» There will be no closed-door scrimmages or exhibition games during the preseason.
» Teams can play a maximum of 27 regular season games (instead of 31). They will have to play at least 13 games to be considered eligible for the NCAA tournament.
» The Division I Council is recommending a minimum of four nonconference games per team.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!