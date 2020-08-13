NCAA cancels fall sports championships, including volleyball Final Four set for Omaha

The NCAA's president on Thursday announced the cancellation of Division I fall sports championships, which includes volleyball's 2020 Final Four originally set to be held in December in Omaha.
Mark Emmert revealed the decision during a video published on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
FCS football, volleyball, soccer and cross country are among the fall sports affected. The College Football Playoff operates separately from the NCAA.
“We cannot now, at this point, have fall NCAA championships — because there’s not enough schools participating,” Emmert said. “Sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall.”
The Pac-12 and Big Ten both this week became the first two major conferences to announce that their fall sports teams would not compete in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their decisions likely sealed the fate of volleyball’s postseason since several of the sport’s powerhouse programs are members of those two leagues.
The Division II and III Presidents Councils voted on Aug. 5 to cancel their fall sports championship events.
There’s certainly a possibility that the fall sports seasons will be moved to the spring, but no blueprint has been laid out yet.
Emmert said the first priority, in terms of scheduling and planning, will be devoted to the winter and spring sports that had championships canceled five months ago. That includes the NCAA basketball tournaments and College World Series.
But the NCAA can also work to create a spring-time blueprint for a modified fall sports postseason, Emmert said.
"There's a way to do it," he said. "Will it be normal? Of course not. You'll be playing a fall sport in the spring."
Whether Omaha would get to host a rescheduled volleyball championship is unclear. Emmert on Thursday mentioned the possibility of establishing predetermined sites to create bubble environments for multiple sports, including volleyball.
The CHI Health Center was set to be the site of the 2020 volleyball final four from Dec. 17-19.
But like many other special events scheduled for 2020 in Omaha, it won’t happen. The city was supposed to host the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the MLB draft, the College World Series and the Olympic Swim Trials this year.
Volleyball has brought its final four to Omaha four three other times. Nebraska twice won national titles (in 2006 and 2015).
The all-decade Nebraska volleyball team
First Team: Mikaela Foecke, outside hitter, 2015-18
First Team: Kelsey Robinson, outside hitter, 2013
First Team: Kadie Rolfzen, opposite hitter, 2013-16
First Team: Amber Rolfzen, middle blocker, 2013-16
First Team: Lauren Stivrins, middle blocker, 2017-present
First Team: Kelly Hunter, setter, 2013-17
First Team: Justine Wong-Orantes, libero, 2013-16
Second Team: Gina Mancuso, outside hitter, 2009-2012
Second Team: Hannah Werth, outside hitter, 2009-12
Second Team: Annika Albrecht, outside hitter, 2014-17
Second Team: Brooke Delano, middle blocker, 2008-2011
Second Team: Brianna Holman, middle blocker, 2015-2017
Second Team: Lauren Cook, setter, 2010-12
Second Team: Kenzie Maloney, libero, 2015-2018
