NCAA cancels fall sports championships, including volleyball Final Four set for Omaha

The NCAA's president on Thursday announced the cancellation of Division I fall sports championships, which includes volleyball's 2020 Final Four originally set to be held in December in Omaha.

Mark Emmert revealed the decision during a video published on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

FCS football, volleyball, soccer and cross country are among the fall sports affected. The College Football Playoff operates separately from the NCAA.

“We cannot now, at this point, have fall NCAA championships — because there’s not enough schools participating,” Emmert said. “Sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall.”

The Pac-12 and Big Ten both this week became the first two major conferences to announce that their fall sports teams would not compete in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their decisions likely sealed the fate of volleyball’s postseason since several of the sport’s powerhouse programs are members of those two leagues.

The Division II and III Presidents Councils voted on Aug. 5 to cancel their fall sports championship events.

There’s certainly a possibility that the fall sports seasons will be moved to the spring, but no blueprint has been laid out yet.