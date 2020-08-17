NCAA drops standardized test requirement to gain eligibility for next year

LINCOLN — High school student-athletes looking to play at Division I or Division II schools next year will not have to take the ACT or SAT to be immediately eligible, the NCAA announced Monday.

In previous years, high schoolers had to get a certain grade-point average combined with an entrance exam score to gain initial eligibility at a Division I or Division II school. Failure to do so often left high school athletes looking at junior colleges.

Now, because of educational hiccups caused by the coronavirus pandemic, prospective Division I student-athletes will be deemed eligible by the NCAA if they get a 2.3 GPA in 16 NCAA-approved courses, with 10 of those core classes — seven of which have to be in English, math and science — completed before the start of their senior year. In Division II, athletes have to achieve a 2.2 GPA.

At least for one year it eliminates the concern of waiting for the results of an ACT or SAT to provide the second part of the eligibility equation.

The NCAA will also take a year to examine its use of the entrance exam in its eligibility requirements.