NCAA extends recruiting dead period through end of 2020

College coaches won’t be deleting their Zoom accounts anytime soon.
The NCAA’s Division I Council announced Wednesday that it voted to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports through 2020.
That means D-I schools will not be allowed to host recruits for on-campus visits this fall. The Council also ruled Wednesday that college teams cannot give away complimentary game tickets to prospects.
And D-I college coaches are still prohibited from traveling to meet with recruits in their homes or evaluate them on-site during high school game competition.
These rules have been in place since the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And now they won't expire until at least Jan. 1.
The extended dead period has forced college coaches to get creative with their technology-based recruiting efforts — video calls on Zoom, virtual campus tours and text message convos have defined the recruiting cycle this summer.
And it’s quite possible — unless the NCAA adjusts its recruiting calendar — that countless athletes in the 2021 class may end up signing national letters of intent this winter without stepping foot on their selected campuses.
The early signing period for most sports, including basketball, is set to open on Nov. 11. College football’s early signing period takes place from Dec. 16-18.
“While the Council acknowledged and appreciates the growing desire to resume in-person recruiting by select coaches’ associations, Council members ultimately concluded the primary concern right now must be protecting the current student-athletes on our campuses,” said Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, Penn’s athletic director. “We encourage our coaches to interact with prospective student-athletes virtually in this time period.”
On Election Day
The NCAA announced Wednesday that it will prohibit all Division I schools from scheduling athletic activities, including games and practices, on Election Day in November every year.
College sports athletes will get the day off to vote.
Back in June, the NCAA issued a statement back encouraging its schools to avoid scheduling athletic events on Election Day. Multiple teams across several sports had committed to making the change.
But now it’s officially in the NCAA bylaws. The Division I Council approved the measure Wednesday.
The rule, proposed by the NCAA’s student athlete advisory panel, states that the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 every year is an NCAA-mandated off-day for Division I teams.
That includes this year's Election Day on Nov. 3.
