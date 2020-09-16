NCAA extends recruiting dead period through end of 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College coaches won’t be deleting their Zoom accounts anytime soon.

The NCAA’s Division I Council announced Wednesday that it voted to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports through 2020.

That means D-I schools will not be allowed to host recruits for on-campus visits this fall. The Council also ruled Wednesday that college teams cannot give away complimentary game tickets to prospects.

And D-I college coaches are still prohibited from traveling to meet with recruits in their homes or evaluate them on-site during high school game competition.

These rules have been in place since the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And now they won't expire until at least Jan. 1.

The extended dead period has forced college coaches to get creative with their technology-based recruiting efforts — video calls on Zoom, virtual campus tours and text message convos have defined the recruiting cycle this summer.

And it’s quite possible — unless the NCAA adjusts its recruiting calendar — that countless athletes in the 2021 class may end up signing national letters of intent this winter without stepping foot on their selected campuses.