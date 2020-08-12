You are the owner of this article.
NCAA extends recruiting dead period through September
ATHLETICS

LINCOLN — While the ACC, Big 12, SEC and other leagues are still in course to play football in September, they won't be able to host recruits on unofficial or official visits during the month after the NCAA on Wednesday extended its recruiting dead period through Sept. 30. 

While the NCAA has expanded virtual recruiting options for schools, a dead period means that prospects can't make in-person visits to campuses. Coaches also can't leave campus to make in-person evaluations (at high school games for example.) 

The ruling affects all sports, so the NU men's and women's basketball teams won't be able to host recruits in September, either. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

