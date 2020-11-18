 Skip to main content
NCAA extends recruiting dead period to April 15
NCAA extends recruiting dead period to April 15

The NCAA Division I Council voted to extend the recruiting dead period for all Division I sports through April 15.

“The COVID-19 numbers are not trending in the right direction for the Council to allow in-person recruiting and the associated long-distance travel for coaches, prospective student-athletes and their families,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said in a press release. “We acknowledge the impact the restrictions are having on student-athletes who dream of being Division I athletes, but we must prioritize the health and safety of current and potential student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches and others on campus.”

The Council also voted to permit additional flexibility in virtual recruiting for football, allowing all coaches, full-time school staff members and current students, to conduct recruiting calls without a coach being present.

The NCAA has previously extended the recruiting dead period to the end of 2020

