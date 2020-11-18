NCAA extends recruiting dead period to April 15

The NCAA Division I Council voted to extend the recruiting dead period for all Division I sports through April 15.
“The COVID-19 numbers are not trending in the right direction for the Council to allow in-person recruiting and the associated long-distance travel for coaches, prospective student-athletes and their families,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said in a press release. “We acknowledge the impact the restrictions are having on student-athletes who dream of being Division I athletes, but we must prioritize the health and safety of current and potential student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches and others on campus.”
Support Local Journalism
The Council also voted to permit additional flexibility in virtual recruiting for football, allowing all coaches, full-time school staff members and current students, to conduct recruiting calls without a coach being present.
The NCAA has previously extended the recruiting dead period to the end of 2020
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.