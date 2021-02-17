NCAA extends recruiting dead period to May 31

Expect more of that, in essence, until at least June 1 for high school prospects.

What about junior college players? Coaches won’t be able to evaluate them in person either as jucos are set to play spring football. Basketball players won’t be able to take unofficial visits to a school before the AAU circuit heats up. And Nebraska’s spring game — so often a recruiting tentpole for a variety of sports — will not be leveraged for recruiting, either.

It’s likely to put at least some damper on Nebraska’s football recruiting, for the time being, as the program has long believed in-person visits are the surest way to sell the school. NU functioned well last year, though, without those visits, securing a top 20 national class full of players who’d never seen the school.

For local prospects, it merely extends the wait on visits. Several high-profile 2022 recruits — Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson included — want to take in-person visits to a variety of schools before they make a decision.