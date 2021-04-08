NCAA faces mounting criticism over volleyball tournament in Omaha

Kristin Fasbender, an Omaha native and former University of Nebraska track athlete who is directing the tournament for the NCAA, said the committee overseeing the event considered several formats, including the use of multiple other venues in Omaha and Nebraska.

But she said going to additional venues would have required more travel, entering more buildings, and interacting with more facility staff, increasing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

With the CHI Health Center unique in having a large convention center attached to the arena, along with hotels right across the street and nearby, it provided an opportunity to hold the tournament safely in a single location.

"It really offered us the opportunity to keep the athletes as safe as possible," she said.

Another issue arose on Thursday when BTN analyst Emily Ehman reported that the first two rounds of the tournament, which will be streamed on ESPN3, will not have any broadcast crews. The apparent decision to not carry announcers came via ESPN, not the NCAA.

However, ESPN spokesperson Kimberly Elchlepp said the network is still finalizing its coverage plans "and will have more to share next week."