NCAA faces mounting criticism over volleyball tournament in Omaha

As more details emerge about the NCAA volleyball tournament, the more questions coaches are raising about the logistics surrounding the sport’s premier event.
On Thursday, the coaches raised questions about the lack of changing rooms, television production and practice details.
Nebraska coach John Cook said he was on a call with other coaches on Wednesday who expressed concern about the setup of the 48-team tournament, which will be played at the CHI Health Center Omaha starting next week.
According to Cook, teams will not have access to locker rooms and areas in which to change while playing matches in the convention center.
“Everybody's gonna have to navigate and everybody was concerned with the logistics of actually playing a match,” Cook said. “Having a locker room, having a whiteboard, having bathrooms. Things like that. Where do they change? The volleyball players warm-up and then they change (into) their uniforms. How's that gonna work when you're in the middle of Convention Hall C?”
Cook said he would have preferred to use more venues such as UNO’s home court at Baxter Arena, Creighton’s Sokol Arena and the Devaney Center in Lincoln to provide a more natural playing environment. Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said they were never contacted about using their home court for the tournament.
Kristin Fasbender, an Omaha native and former University of Nebraska track athlete who is directing the tournament for the NCAA, said the committee overseeing the event considered several formats, including the use of multiple other venues in Omaha and Nebraska.
But she said going to additional venues would have required more travel, entering more buildings, and interacting with more facility staff, increasing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
With the CHI Health Center unique in having a large convention center attached to the arena, along with hotels right across the street and nearby, it provided an opportunity to hold the tournament safely in a single location.
"It really offered us the opportunity to keep the athletes as safe as possible," she said.
Another issue arose on Thursday when BTN analyst Emily Ehman reported that the first two rounds of the tournament, which will be streamed on ESPN3, will not have any broadcast crews. The apparent decision to not carry announcers came via ESPN, not the NCAA.
However, ESPN spokesperson Kimberly Elchlepp said the network is still finalizing its coverage plans "and will have more to share next week."
Traditionally, the first two rounds are not broadcast nationally, and the schools can sell rights to local networks or conferences. Even though ESPN expanded its coverage to include the first two rounds, Ehman's tweet prompted several coaches to weigh in via Twitter with criticism reminiscent of the the firestorm that resulted during the NCAA basketball tournaments over inequities between the men’s and women’s weight room facilities.
“This is BUSH LEAGUE,” Purdue coach Dave Shondell tweeted. “Plenty (of) capable commentators happy to do the work for free. Let’s get organized.”
Booth tweeted: “This is not acceptable — and there is still time to make this right @NCAA.”
Off-site announcers will be used for the regional semifinals and regional finals. For the national semifinals and championship, the announcers will be in the arena.
Last year, Wisconsin’s first match was carried on BTN+ and the second-round match was on BTN. Home matches for Penn State and Purdue were also available on BTN+. Stanford’s matches were available on PAC-12 Networks and Stanford Live Stream. Florida’s first-round match was on SEC+ and the second round ESPN3. Because Creighton’s first two matches were at Minnesota, both were shown on BTN+
For Nebraska, NET typically carries the first two rounds of the tournament when they are played at home. While this year’s second-round match is shown on ESPN3, it will still be carried live on the Husker Sports Radio Network.
Cook also raised concerns about the size of the traveling parties and practice times.
Each team is allowed to bring 27 people to the tournament bubble. Cook said NU will bring 17 players, which include the three early-enrollee freshmen that are ineligible, four coaches and support staff. He said their social media director and sports psychologist were not included in the traveling party.
All teams will arrive three days before their first game. Sunday for first-round participants and Monday for the 16 teams that received a bye. They will be required to quarantine for two days and record negative COVID-19 tests.
Nebraska’s first practice will be at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday and then again an hour before its match at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. While the NCAA is using cushioned Teraflex courts for matches, the practice courts will simply be layed on the convention center floors without additional padding.
“You start throwing (unpadded courts) over cement and these athletes are going to have a lot of issues,” Cook said on Sunday.
Players will be allowed outside their hotels but are discouraged from interacting with other people outside their team’s bubble. Because hotels are close by, players can walk to the convention center for practices and matches.
“It’s exactly like a club tournament,” Cook said.
Fasbender said she had also already heard the concern that having the early-round matches in the convention center would make it like a club, or juniors, tournament. People in volleyball are familiar with the sight of 30 or 40 courts spread out in an open area for such youth tournaments, she said.
Fasbender said the NCAA has worked hard to make each of the four convention center competition courts that will be used during the tournament's first three rounds more like "mini-stadiums." They will also include seating for the limited number of family members each team is authorized during those early rounds.
"This is not going to be a glorified juniors setup," she said.
Booth said she is curious about how the area will sound with multiple matches happening at the same time and whether whistles, crowds cheering and the public address system will be audible between courts.
However, she is still focusing on the task at hand.
“I do think as coaches, we dictate a lot of how our team responds to that,” she said. “We need to smile and say, 'Hey, we've done this with club all the time. And just not get too worried about it.'"
In the end, Fasbender said the setup and venue will provide athletes "a great experience" and opportunity to compete for a championship during a very unique and trying year.
"Everybody wants to compete," she said.
World-Herald reporters Henry Cordes and Jon Nyatawa contributed to the story.
Local reactions
This is not acceptable—and there is still time to make this right @NCAA https://t.co/InZCXVjJzE— Coach Booth (@CoachKBooth) April 8, 2021
As a big brother to three little sisters who love volleyball how can I look at them and tell them their dedication and work is respected when one of the biggest stages of volleyball can’t even provide locker rooms or broadcast crews for the first 2 rounds of a major tournament? https://t.co/YwmlFWKFJf— Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10) April 8, 2021
I understand the concern for safety of athletes, coaches, spectators, etc. but the NCAA ran a smooth basketball tournament and each round had the same treatment. So why is volleyball any different? Especially in a state where volleyball has been growing so fast. NCAA do better!!— Rylee Gray (@ryleegray_) April 8, 2021
The NCAA had a chance to make this event cool and memorable. Instead they’re treating it like a chore. pic.twitter.com/tClc4qBVHF— Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) April 8, 2021