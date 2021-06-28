NCAA moves closer to uniform rules on name, image and likeness

The NCAA on Monday took another step toward blanket protocols related to name, image and likeness.
The NCAA Division I Council voted to recommend that the Division I Board of Directors adopt an interim policy that would suspend amateurism rules related to NIL. The anticipated move will allow student-athletes to profit off their individual fame in a variety of ways, including through social media posts, commercials and autograph signings.
The board of directors, made up of college presidents, will meet Wednesday, one day before NIL goes into effect. If adopted by the board, the temporary action would remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.
“While opening NIL activities to student-athletes, the policy leaves in place the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school," the D-I Council said in a statement. “Those prohibitions would remain in effect.”
As of Monday, eight states have passed laws or executive orders that will allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness starting Thursday. Other states — Arizona on July 23 — are soon to follow.
If greenlighted by the NCAA board Wednesday, student-athletes in states without NIL laws, which includes Nebraska, would be able to engage in NIL activities without violating NCAA rules. The current in-state bill is set up so NU can opt in at any time.
Nebraska’s plan, which it calls #NILbraska, breaks down into three prongs as it guides student-athletes through the new process of benefiting financially from their notoriety as Huskers. First is an education piece, “Ready Now,” which focuses on assessing their social media accounts and teaching the do’s and don’ts related to them. This will be facilitated by Nebraska’s partnership with Opendorse, which became official last year.
A second focus, dubbed “Husker Advantage” and under NU’s Life Skills umbrella, includes mandatory sessions for student-athletes in which they take personal strength assessments, learn how to build individual brands, become more financially literate and more.
Perhaps the most unique aspect to Nebraska’s approach will be its cooperation with the colleges on campus. Spearheaded by “executive in residence” Joe Petsick in the College of Business, student-athletes will be able to work with students who are knowledgeable in other fields with NIL potential — including law, journalism and business — as built-in, trustworthy resources. Those students would gain “real-world” experience while keeping the athletic department out of the NIL dealings of its student-athletes, as required by law.
Monday's recommendation from the Division I Council, comprised largely of athletic directors, is seen as a way to create an even playing field between the states with NIL laws in place and those without them.
The move comes a week after the Supreme Court unanimously sided against the NCAA in an antitrust case involving athletes receiving benefits related to education.
The NCAA said committees in Division II and Division III are expected to vote on the subject by Wednesday.
402-444-1201,