NCAA moves closer to uniform rules on name, image and likeness

The NCAA on Monday took another step toward blanket protocols related to name, image and likeness.

The NCAA Division I Council voted to recommend that the Division I Board of Directors adopt an interim policy that would suspend amateurism rules related to NIL. The anticipated move will allow student-athletes to profit off their individual fame in a variety of ways, including through social media posts, commercials and autograph signings.

The board of directors, made up of college presidents, will meet Wednesday, one day before NIL goes into effect. If adopted by the board, the temporary action would remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.

“While opening NIL activities to student-athletes, the policy leaves in place the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school," the D-I Council said in a statement. “Those prohibitions would remain in effect.”

As of Monday, eight states have passed laws or executive orders that will allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness starting Thursday. Other states — Arizona on July 23 — are soon to follow.