NCAA tables discussion of postponing fall sports championships

LINCOLN — The NCAA on Friday tabled until Aug. 4 a discussion of postponing its sports championships, a decision that will directly affect collegiate athletic departments across the state of Nebraska and the city of Omaha.

Should the NCAA Board of Governors postpone all of its fall sports championship events to a later date, it would put on hold the volleyball Final Four — scheduled to be held Dec. 17 and 19 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

“We all remain deeply concerned about the infection trend lines we see,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said Friday. “It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner. We discussed other complexities in addition to the health and safety impacts, to include team availability, travel limitations and various local and state restrictions. We will continue our discussions in August.”

The Board of Governors is next scheduled to meet Aug. 4.

The cancellation of fall sports championships would affect Division I volleyball and soccer, among other sports, and Divisions II and III football. The FCS division of football also lost its playoffs for the fall.