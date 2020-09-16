NCAA unveils preliminary plan for spring competition in volleyball, other fall sports

The NCAA also intends to host its volleyball final four on April 23 and 25, pending approval.

That event was originally scheduled to take place at the CHI Health Center. It's unclear if Omaha will still be the host. But all postseason sites for these new spring events will be determined beforehand, according to the NCAA's news release.

More details could be revealed in the coming days.

“We believe we have an appropriate and considerate plan to move fall championship events to the spring, and I look forward to presenting this plan to the Board of Directors next week,” said NCAA Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, Penn’s athletic director.

NU coach John Cook has long been in favor of moving the sport to a winter/spring slate, opposite of football. The NCAA’s recommendation would allow it to happen. No Big Ten teams had put together a schedule for this fall because of the league’s original decision to postpone fall sports Aug. 11.

A few leagues — such as the SEC — are putting together a limited volleyball schedule this fall. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said on Wednesday the league had wanted to “button down” its football decision before shifting to other fall sports. ​