NCAA volleyball tournament notes: Nebraska's next match set; four teams earn first tourney wins

The winners of Wisconsin/BYU and Florida/Ohio St will start the evening session, while the nightcap will be Kentucky/W. Kentucky vs Oregon/Purdue.

The first two matches will be shown on ESPN2, while the evening session matches will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Sweet breakthrough

Most of the second-round matches played out according to form as the seeded teams won 14 of the 16 matches on Thursday. The two exceptions were Pitt and Western Kentucky.

The Panthers swept No. 14 Utah in convincing fashion as the Utes didn’t crack 20 points in any of the three sets. The win broke a streak of four straight losses in the second round for the Panthers. They haven’t reached the regional semifinals since 1990 when only 32 teams qualified for the tournament.

Pitt was seeded sixth in 2019 and 12th in 2018 but was upset on its home court. In 2016 and 2017, the Panthers ran into seeded Penn State teams in the second round.

Western Kentucky qualified for its first Sweet 16 in program history. Under 26th-year coach Travis Hudson, the Hilltoppers outlasted No. 15 Washington State in the fifth set 15-10 after dropping the third and fourth sets.