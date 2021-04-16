NCAA volleyball tournament notes: Nebraska's next match set; four teams earn first tourney wins

The Nebraska volleyball team will get another crack at afternoon volleyball in the NCAA tournament regional semifinals and possibly regional finals.
After the fifth-seeded Huskers won their second-round match against Texas State on Thursday afternoon, they are scheduled to play No. 12 Baylor Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
On Friday, the NCAA announced the schedule for the regional round of the volleyball championships. Seven of the eight regional semifinal matches will be played in the CHI Health Center convention center on Sunday starting at noon with No. 3 Minnesota and Pitt. Western Kentucky and No. 2 Kentucky will wrap up the round with their match at 9 p.m.
The other regional semifinal between No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 16 BYU will be played Saturday at 7 p.m. BYU, which is operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, does not compete on Sunday to comply with its religious beliefs. All of the matches will be broadcast on ESPN networks.
The regional finals on Monday will mark a shift in the tournament as action will move to the CHI Health Center Arena and general public fans attending for the first time.
The morning session will start at 11 a.m. with the winner of the Minnesota/Pitt and Louisville/Washington matches. Should Nebraska defeat Baylor, the Huskers would play either Texas or Penn State 45 minutes following the competition of the first match.
The winners of Wisconsin/BYU and Florida/Ohio St will start the evening session, while the nightcap will be Kentucky/W. Kentucky vs Oregon/Purdue.
The first two matches will be shown on ESPN2, while the evening session matches will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Sweet breakthrough
Most of the second-round matches played out according to form as the seeded teams won 14 of the 16 matches on Thursday. The two exceptions were Pitt and Western Kentucky.
The Panthers swept No. 14 Utah in convincing fashion as the Utes didn’t crack 20 points in any of the three sets. The win broke a streak of four straight losses in the second round for the Panthers. They haven’t reached the regional semifinals since 1990 when only 32 teams qualified for the tournament.
Pitt was seeded sixth in 2019 and 12th in 2018 but was upset on its home court. In 2016 and 2017, the Panthers ran into seeded Penn State teams in the second round.
Western Kentucky qualified for its first Sweet 16 in program history. Under 26th-year coach Travis Hudson, the Hilltoppers outlasted No. 15 Washington State in the fifth set 15-10 after dropping the third and fourth sets.
WKU has qualified for the NCAA tournament 13 times under Hudson, including as a No. 15 seed in 2019 before falling to Louisville. This year, the Hilltoppers are undefeated at 23-0 and finished the regular season No. 18 in the AVCA coaches poll, one spot behind Washington State.
First timers club
Four teams earned their first-ever NCAA tournament win in the first round on Wednesday.
Even though the first-round matchups were between unseeded teams, the higher regarded team was the home team and wore white uniforms. Of the four history-making wins, only Wright State’s sweep over Samford held to form. After making the 2019 field as an at-large team, the Horizon League champions advanced to the second round in their second-ever appearance.
In its fifth appearance, High Point notched its first victory with a five-set win over Central Florida. The Panthers' season ended against No. 7 Purdue with their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, Morehead State upset Creighton in the Eagles’ third NCAA appearance.
Weber State was making its second appearance and first since 1988 and knocked off Bowling Green in four sets.
“This is a huge day for Weber State volleyball,” Weber State coach Jeremiah Larsen said. “Six years ago we were barely getting by. ... I'm just really proud of how our kids handled the pressure and just kept on grinding.”
In addition to the historic wins for their programs, High Point and Wright State also earned the first tournament victory for their respective conferences’ history (Big South and Horizon League). The Southland and SWAC are the only leagues that have yet to win an NCAA tournament match.
No contest
Rice suffered the most unfortunate outcome in the first round as it was removed from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA made the announcement Wednesday night minutes after the Owls’ match with North Carolina A&T was scheduled to start.
“We are devastated that we won’t be able to compete in the NCAA tournament this year,” Rice coach Genny Volpe said. “This team deserved it, earning an at-large bid in a 48-team field and has so much to be proud of. It certainly is painful to see how much the team wanted to compete and to have to break the news to them that they couldn’t play. To compete in this tournament meant so much to all of us. Although this is a very sad moment, we know safety is the number one priority.”
North Carolina A&T advanced via a no contest and was swept by No. 13 Penn State in the second round 25-11, 25-19, 25-15.