NCAA will allow all college athletes to transfer one time without sitting out season

The NCAA announced Thursday that the Division I Council voted to approve a plan that will allow all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out a season.

The so-called one-time exception that has been available to athletes in most college sports for years will now also be available to football, men's and women's basketball, men's hockey and baseball players who transfer from one Division I school to another.

It's a big change, one that was a long time coming. And it has some in college sports, especially football, worried about unintended consequences: like fewer scholarships for high school recruits, power programs poaching players from small schools and rosters turning over quicker than coaches can keep up with.

While those are all real concerns, it has been apparent for several years this was coming, and coaches have already been operating in this new reality of increased player freedom.

“I don't think anything's changed,” Penn State football coach James Franklin said. “Let's be honest, over the last two years everybody knew all the transfer policies and the requirement to get immediate eligibility, and everybody was saying whatever they had to say to become eligible.”