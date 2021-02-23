NCAA will allow spectators for volleyball tournament in Omaha

The NCAA will allow spectators when the women's volleyball tournament is held in Omaha in April.

Attendance will be limited to 25% of the venue's capacity and in accordance with state and local health mandates. That figure will include all athletes, coaches, essential staff, family members and fans. The NCAA said ticket sales will be available closer to the tournament dates.

The 48-team volleyball tournament will be held April 13-24 entirely in Omaha at the CHI Health Center arena and attached convention center. It's not yet clear how many courts will be set up in the convention center or how much seating will be made available.

But the arena has an official capacity of about 17,300 and has been hosting fans for Creighton men's basketball games this season. The announced attendance for CU's game against Villanova earlier this month was 2,544, or about 15% of capacity. Under the 25% limit, about 4,300 people could potentially attend matches in the arena.

Volleyball tickets will likely be a hot commodity, especially if one of the local teams is playing. Both Nebraska (No. 4) and Creighton (No. 23) are ranked, and UNO is currently in fourth place in its conference standings.

