Nebraska and Creighton hold steady in latest volleyball rankings
VOLLEYBALL

John Cook on his "player-driven" team

Nebraska remained at No. 12 and Creighton stayed at No. 16 in this week's edition of the coaches top 25 poll.

Both teams went 2-0 last week, defeating two opponents to open their respective conference slates.

NU and CU were two of only three teams — along with No. 1 Texas — inside the top 17 to hold steady in the rankings after an eventful week.

Two top-five teams lost. Washington fell out of the top 10. The number of undefeated squads dropped to four (No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Pittsburgh, No. 3 Louisville and unranked Ole Miss).

The Huskers (8-3, 2-0) snapped a three-match losing streak with a four-set win over Northwestern on Wednesday. Then they swept Iowa on Saturday.

The Jays (14-1, 2-0) beat Butler in four sets Friday and swept Xavier on Saturday.

Also on Monday, it was announced that Nebraska's Lindsay Krause was the Big Ten freshman of the week, Creighton's Abby Bottomley was the Big East defensive player of the week, and Kendra Wait was the Big East freshman of the week.

The top 25

1. Texas (64 first-place votes)

2. Pittsburgh

3. Louisville

4. Purdue

5. Wisconsin

6. Kentucky

7. Minnesota

8. Ohio State

9. Baylor

10. BYU

11. Oregon

12. Nebraska

13. Washington

14. Penn State

15. UCLA

16. Creighton

17. Stanford

18. Georgia Tech

19. Utah

20. Tennessee

21. Western Kentucky

22. Florida

23. Pepperdine

24. Colorado

25. San Diego

