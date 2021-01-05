 Skip to main content
Nebraska and Creighton in top 15 of college volleyball rankings
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska and Creighton are both ranked in the top 15 of the college volleyball coaches poll released Tuesday.

The Huskers checked in at No. 5, and the Jays are No. 15.

The top-25 rankings do include teams that played portions of their schedules in the fall. Creighton and Nebraska will begin play later this month, though, and the NCAA tournament will be held in April with the Final Four in Omaha.

Nebraska is the second-highest ranked team from the Big Ten, with six teams from the conference in the top 25. Also ranked are No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 9 Penn State, No. 13 Purdue and No. 24 Michigan. 

Creighton is the top-ranked team from the Big East, ahead of No. 20 Marquette. 

Both Nebraska and Creighton will play conference-only schedules. The Huskers open their season Jan. 22 at Indiana. Creighton's full schedule has not been released yet.

Below are the complete college volleyball rankings:

1. Wisconsin (40 first-place votes)

2. Texas* (17)

3. Stanford (3)

4. Kentucky* (1)

5. Nebraska (1)

6. Baylor*

7. Minnesota

8. Washington

9. Penn State

10. Utah

11. Florida*

12. Louisville*

13. Purdue

14. Notre Dame*

15. Creighton

16. BYU

17. Missouri*

18. Georgia Tech*

19. Pittsburgh*

20. Marquette

21. Hawaii

22. UCLA

23. San Diego

24. Michigan

25. Western Michigan

* Competed in the fall

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

