Nebraska and Creighton players help Team USA defeat Chile at U21 Pan American Cup

The United States women's volleyball team cruised to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-9 win over Chile in the semifinals of the U21 Pan American Cup on Saturday night.

Creighton sophomore Norah Sis helped Team USA dominate as she had five kills on eight swings. All five kills came in the second, while she had two ace serves in the first set.

Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick also started for the United States. Allick finished with one block.

Florida's Bre Kelley led the U.S. with 13 points as she had nine kills, three blocks and an ace.

In the final, the United States will play the winner of the Argentina-Mexico semifinal at 9 p.m. Sunday. Team USA defeated Argentina in four sets in pool play.

