Nebraska and Creighton remain at No. 3 and 21 in latest volleyball poll

Nebraska and Creighton volleyball remained at No. 3 and No. 21 respectively in the latest AVCA poll released on Monday.

Texas (12-0), coming off a sweep of TCU, remained at No. 1 for the seventh week in a row and once again received all of the first-place votes. Louisville (15-1) also kept its place at No. 2.

The Huskers, still undefeated in Big Ten play and in full possession of first place in the conference standings, remained at No. 3 for the fourth straight week after two sweeps of Michigan State and then-No. 24 Michigan.

Nebraska (14-1, 6-0) returns to action against No. 14 Penn State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lincoln. The match will be televised on BTN.

Other Big Ten teams in the Top 25 include: No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Purdue, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 14 Penn State, No. 24 Michigan. Northwestern also received votes in the poll.

The Bluejays (14-3, 6-0) remained undefeated in the Big East after winning a five-set battle with UConn and sweeping Providence last week. The Jays stayed at No. 21 in the poll for the third straight week.

For Creighton's Norah Sis also earned Big East Offensive Player of the Week for the Jays performance in last week's matches.

CU returns to action for one of its biggest matches of the season.

The Jays will take on the only other Big East team in the Top 25, No. 16 Marquette. The match will be played on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on FloSports.

Rankings

Ranking, school, points (first-place votes)

1. Texas, 1,600 (64)

2. Louisville, 1,533

3. Nebraska, 1,465

4. San Diego, 1,399

5. Wisconsin, 1,280

6. Ohio State, 1,261

7. Stanford, 1,181

8. Pittsburgh, 1,137

9. Purdue, 1,123

10. Minnesota, 984

11. Georgia Tech, 912

12. BYU, 820

13. Florida, 787

14. Penn State, 775

15. Washington, 745

16. Marquette, 586

17. Oregon, 566

18. Baylor, 539

19. Kentucky, 504

20. Pepperdine, 434

21. Creighton, 348

22. Rice, 296

23. Western Kentucky, 161

T24. Michigan, 79

T24. UCF, 79

Receiving votes: Houston, Towson, Arkansas, Washington State, Northwestern, USC, Mississippi State, LSU.