VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska and Creighton volleyball hold steady in AVCA poll

  Updated
Here is the Nebraska volleyball schedule for 2022 season.

Nebraska and Creighton volleyball remained at No. 3 and No. 21 respectively in the latest AVCA poll released on Monday.

Texas (11-0), coming off a sweep of Texas Tech, remained at No. 1 and once again received all of the first-place votes. Louisville (13-1) also kept its place at No. 2.

The Huskers remained at No. 3 after sweeping Rutgers last Friday and downing Maryland in four sets on Sunday.

Nebraska returns to action against Michigan State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in East Lansing, Mich. The match will be televised on BTN. 

Other Big Ten teams in the Top 25 include: No. 5 Purdue, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 13 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan. Northwestern and Illinois both received votes.

The Bluejays (12-3, 4-0) kept steady at No. 21. 

The Jays swept both Xavier and Butler last week, earning Creighton's Ava Martin her second straight Big East Freshman of the Week honors.

CU is one of two Big East teams in the rankings, the other being No. 18 Marquette. The two will face off on Oct. 14.

The Jays next travel to UConn on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The match can be streamed on FloSports.

Rankings

Ranking, school, points (first-place votes)

1. Texas, 1,600 (64)

2. Louisville, 1,533

3. Nebraska, 1,460

4. San Diego, 1,400

5. Purdue, 1,271

6. Ohio State, 1,218

7. Wisconsin, 1,165

8. Stanford, 1,155

9. Pittsburgh, 1.096

10. Georgia Tech, 960

11. Minnesota, 953

12. Oregon, 805

13. Penn State, 789

14. BYU, 777

15. Florida, 729

16. Washington, 605

17. Baylor, 554

18. Marquette, 535

19. Kentucky, 503

20. Pepperdine, 430

21. Creighton, 345

22. Rice, 265

23. UCF, 218

24. Michigan, 126

25. Western Kentucky, 120

Receiving votes: Arkansas, Towson, Kansas, Northwestern, Houston, LSU, Mississippi State, Illinois.

zlong@owh.com

@ZLong_Omaha

