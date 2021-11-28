Nebraska and Creighton volleyball return to NCAA tournament

Watch John Cook and Kirsten Bernthal Booth's post-game press conference.
The Huskers and the Jays are back in the NCAA tournament for 2021.
Nebraska received the No. 10 overall seed and will host Campbell in the first round.
Creighton, No. 14, will host Ole Miss in the first round on Thursday.
CU (30-3) won both the Big East regular season and tournament titles this season. The Jays won the tournament Saturday with a
sweep of Marquette.
NU (22-7) had its regular-season finale against Purdue on Saturday. The Huskers closed out the season on a high note with a
four-set win over the Boilermakers, claiming sole possession of second place in the Big Ten.
Photos: Husker volleyball sweeps Jays
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (3) and her team celebrate a point in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (6) and Abby Bottomley (19) both go for the ball in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Sun (11) stretches before the start of the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein (13) taps the ball over the net toward Creighton's Norah Sis (2) in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers and Jays fans cheer on their teams during the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (6) dives for the ball in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis (2) taps the ball over the net toward Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (3) and Nicklin Hames (1) in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman (7) serves in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) watches teammate Lexi Sun (11) go after the ball in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez (8) eyes the ball in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Kristen Bernthal Booth calls out to her team in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (9) and Naomi Hickman (21) go up for the ball hit by Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (14) in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana (6) keeps an eye on the ball in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Billy Bluejay mascot balances on banisters in the stands during the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Broc Homeyer, left, and John Policky, both Nebraska students, wear striped scarlet and cream overalls to the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein (13) celebrates a play with her team in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman (7) dives for the ball alongside teammate Abby Bottomley (19) in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders watch the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) bumps the ball in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) watches the ball as teammates Nicklin Hames (1) and Lexi Rodriguez (8) go after it in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach John Cook calls out to his team in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst (14) slides into photographers during the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis (2) gets up in the air in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lexi Sun (11) serves in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman (7) hits the ball over the net and toward Nebraska's Callie Schwarzenbach (25) and Whitney Lauenstein (13) in the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Megan Skovsende (12) and Emily Bressman (16) get together with their team following the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Kristen Bernthal Booth and Nebraska head coach John Cook shake hands before the start of the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Jays and Huskers logos are displayed on the big screen during the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Wednesday. The Huskers won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
