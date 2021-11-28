 Skip to main content
Nebraska and Creighton volleyball return to NCAA tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Watch John Cook and Kirsten Bernthal Booth's post-game press conference.

The Huskers and the Jays are back in the NCAA tournament for 2021.

Nebraska received the No. 10 overall seed and will host Campbell in the first round.

Creighton, No. 14, will host Ole Miss in the first round on Thursday. 

CU (30-3) won both the Big East regular season and tournament titles this season. The Jays won the tournament Saturday with a sweep of Marquette.

NU (22-7) had its regular-season finale against Purdue on Saturday. The Huskers closed out the season on a high note with a four-set win over the Boilermakers, claiming sole possession of second place in the Big Ten.

 

