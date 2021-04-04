Nebraska and Creighton volleyball return to NCAA tournament

The Huskers and the Jays are back in the NCAA tournament for 2021.

Nebraska received the No. 5 overall seed and will play the winner of a first-round game between Texas State and Utah Valley on April 15 at 2:30 p.m. Central time. Creighton will play Morehead State at 2:30 p.m. April 14 in the first round.

CU (13-3) won the Big East tournament title with a four-set win over Marquette. It was the Jays' sixth conference title since joining the league.

NU (14-2) had its regular-season finale against Penn State canceled out of an "abundance of caution" related to COVID-19. The matches between the Huskers and Nittany Lions were supposed to be the first volleyball matches with fans at the Devaney Center.

The entire 48-team tournament will be held in Omaha from April 13-24. All the matches will be played at the CHI Health Center arena and convention center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}