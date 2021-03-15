Nebraska and Creighton women will play in WNIT

LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s basketball was invited to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Monday and will play in the first round on March 19. The bracket, along with seeding and opponents, will be released later tonight.

Head coach Amy Williams said she hoped that her team could continue its season after the 83-73 loss to top-seeded Maryland in the Big Ten tournament.

“We most definitely are wanting to extend our season if we have an opportunity to do that,” she said. “I think this team deserves it, and we've shown incredible growth.”

The Huskers (12-12, 9-10 in the Big Ten) are coming off a near-upset of the Maryland Terrapins, who are a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Junior point guard Sam Haiby, second-team All-Big Ten, gained national attention for a team-high 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists against Maryland. Guard Ashley Scoggins put up 14 points and was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

The Huskers played arguably their best basketball against the Terps and took a turn leading the Big Ten champions in the fourth quarter.