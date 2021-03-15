Nebraska and Creighton women will play in WNIT

LINCOLN — Nebraska women’s basketball was invited to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Monday and will play in the first round on March 19. The bracket, along with seeding and opponents, will be released later tonight.
Head coach Amy Williams said she hoped that her team could continue its season after the 83-73 loss to top-seeded Maryland in the Big Ten tournament.
“We most definitely are wanting to extend our season if we have an opportunity to do that,” she said. “I think this team deserves it, and we've shown incredible growth.”
The Huskers (12-12, 9-10 in the Big Ten) are coming off a near-upset of the Maryland Terrapins, who are a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Junior point guard Sam Haiby, second-team All-Big Ten, gained national attention for a team-high 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists against Maryland. Guard Ashley Scoggins put up 14 points and was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.
The Huskers played arguably their best basketball against the Terps and took a turn leading the Big Ten champions in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska has defeated five top-25 teams this season — including NCAA tourney No. 10 seed Michigan State and No. 7 seed Northwestern. NU also beat No. 6 seed Rutgers, which was not ranked at the time. The Huskers are the only Big Ten team to be invited to the WNIT.
Creighton was also invited to the WNIT after going 9-11 on the season and 6-7 in the Big East.
The regions are Charlotte, North Carolina; Forth Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Rockford, Illinois. Each of the 32 teams invited is guaranteed two games. The first through third rounds of the WNIT will be played March 19 to 22, and the semifinals and championship game will in Memphis on March 26 and 28.
Williams is very familiar with the WNIT. She led South Dakota to a 2016 WNIT Championship, the school’s first title, months before being named Nebraska’s coach.