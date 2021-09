Nebraska announced it will host a pair of exhibition games before the Red-White Series.

The Huskers are set to play Creighton on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. as well as Wichita State on Oct. 2 at noon.

All the events will be open to the public with free admission. The exhibitions will go 14 innings while the scrimmages will last seven frames.

Creighton baseball also announced an exhibition game with UNO at Tal Anderson Field on Sept. 25 with the time to be determined.

