Nebraska baseball wins third straight game as Huskers down UNO

LINCOLN — Brice Matthews walked off the field with dirt on his uniform and a smile on his face.

The Nebraska shortstop may be wearing a couple bruises, too, after taking pitches to his side and backend Wednesday night. But batters — and lineups — on hot streaks don’t pay too much attention to such minor details.

The Huskers pounded UNO pitching throughout a 14-3 victory at Haymarket Park as the offense run-ruled the Mavericks in seven innings. There were home runs (two), free passes (12) and steals (three) as NU won its third straight game.

“We’re coming together,” said Matthews, who singled and homered along with his two HBPs. “We’re finding our true identity and we’re just playing for one another. That’s the biggest thing. Competing for one another and trusting that each and every person is going to do the job.”

The Huskers (17-23) fashioned their most productive three-game stretch of the season after a 19-run outburst Sunday at Indiana and an eight-spot against Kansas State on Tuesday. This time, NU led 3-1 after its fourth batter when an throwing error plated a run and Max Anderson torched a hanging pitch that landed 413 feet in left field.

UNO (19-19) went with ace reliever Wyatt Sellers, who lasted one inning and 23 pitches in his first start of the spring. The Huskers got to senior closer Joey Machado with a six-run third highlighted by Garrett Anglim's two-run single and Core Jackson RBI hit. A low throw on a grounder to third base extended the inning and allowed three unearned runs to score as NU pulled ahead 9-2.

Matthews went deep for a two-run shot in the fourth inning and NU drew three bases-loaded walks in the sixth.

Nebraska right-hander Dawson McCarville, meanwhile, turned in one of his best starts of the year.

He tied a season high by going six innings, allowing six hits and striking out three while inducing eight ground-ball outs. Just as important: He afforded the bullpen a night off — save for a Corbin Hawkins in the seventh inning — ahead of a pivotal home series with Iowa beginning Friday as Nebraska works toward qualifying for the Big Ten tournament next month.

“He was on attack tonight,” coach Will Bolt said of McCarville, noting velocity in the low 90s instead of his recent 86 to 87 mph showings with the fastball. “I liked the demeanor, I liked the delivery tonight. He did a nice job limiting some damage early in that game. And as we extended the lead, he was even better.”

Said McCarville, who has filled a midweek role of late after spending much of the year in the weekend rotation: “I still got a job to do. Doesn’t matter weekend, conference, other team. I still got to win for my boys.”

UNO managed lone runs in the first two innings on RBI singles from Devin Hurdle and Jack Lombardi, respectively. Eduardo Rosario cranked a solo shot in the sixth, ending a string of seven straight Mavs retired. Third baseman Mike Boeve also extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a third-inning double.

The Mavericks — who had won two of the three previous games with Nebraska this year by one run — continue a proving-ground stretch with a series at Penn State this weekend. Part of the challenge Wednesday, coach Evan Porter said, was balancing workloads for pitchers.

“We had everybody ready to go and we threw our guys that have been reliable for us all season,” Porter said. “We just didn’t pitch well or play defense tonight. It showed with the lopsided innings.”

Nebraska did its part to make that happen.

Anderson finished 3 for 5 and continued a torrid stretch that’s seen him go 11 for 24 (.458) in his past five games with three homers and nine RBIs. Cam Chick was hit by a pitch for his team-leading 14th time. Matthews also stayed hot with his third homer in five contests.

Next up: Iowa and its deep pitching staff. The Husker offense is finally ready for the test.

“It’ll be fun,” Matthews said. “Can’t wait.”

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.