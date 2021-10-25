 Skip to main content
Nebraska continues climb in college volleyball rankings, Creighton holds position
VOLLEYBALL

Penn State and Oklahoma tumble, while Alabama and Ole Miss move up, on Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot.

Nebraska moved up three spots to No. 6, and Creighton stayed put at No. 24 in this week's volleyball coaches poll.

The Huskers (16-3, 10-0) extended their winning streak to 10 by sweeping Iowa on the road Wednesday and defeating then-No. 7 Purdue in four sets Saturday. The Boilermakers dropped to No. 12 as a result.

NU still isn't the highest ranked Big Ten team — even though the Huskers sit in first place as the only unbeaten squad in conference play.

Wisconsin (17-1, 9-1) is ranked No. 3 and travels to face Nebraska at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Devaney Center. NU also plays a road match at No. 11 Minnesota (12-6, 7-3) on Saturday.

Creighton has a key match this weekend as well.

The Jays (20-3, 8-2) trail Marquette by one game in the Big East standings. Those two teams will play Friday in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles (18-3, 9-1) have lost just once — at CU two weeks ago — in their last 13 matches, but they didn't crack the top 25 this week (receiving votes). Creighton also plays at DePaul on Saturday.

Also on Monday, Creighton's Norah Sis was named Big East freshman of the week for the third straight time and fourth overall. Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten freshman and defensive player of the week, and Nicklin Hames was named Big Ten co-setter of the week.

The latest update to the NCAA's RPI on Monday had Nebraska at No. 12, Creighton at No. 14 and UNO at No. 107.

The first-place Mavs (13-8, 10-1) will play a road match on Saturday against the Summit League's second-place team, Denver (18-2, 9-1).

Top 25 poll

1. Texas (61 first-place votes)

2. Louisville (3)

3. Wisconsin

4. Pittsburgh

5. Kentucky

6. Nebraksa

7. BYU

8. Washington

9. Ohio State

10. Baylor

11. Minnesota

12. Purdue

13. Penn State

14. Georgia Tech

15. Stanford

16. UCLA

17. Oregon

18. Western Kentucky

19. Utah

20. San Diego

21. Tennessee

22. Washington State

23. Florida

24. Creighton

25. Pepperdine

