Nebraska continues climb in college volleyball rankings, Creighton holds position

Nebraska moved up three spots to No. 6, and Creighton stayed put at No. 24 in this week's volleyball coaches poll.

The Huskers (16-3, 10-0) extended their winning streak to 10 by sweeping Iowa on the road Wednesday and defeating then-No. 7 Purdue in four sets Saturday. The Boilermakers dropped to No. 12 as a result.

NU still isn't the highest ranked Big Ten team — even though the Huskers sit in first place as the only unbeaten squad in conference play.

Wisconsin (17-1, 9-1) is ranked No. 3 and travels to face Nebraska at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Devaney Center. NU also plays a road match at No. 11 Minnesota (12-6, 7-3) on Saturday.

Creighton has a key match this weekend as well.

The Jays (20-3, 8-2) trail Marquette by one game in the Big East standings. Those two teams will play Friday in Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles (18-3, 9-1) have lost just once — at CU two weeks ago — in their last 13 matches, but they didn't crack the top 25 this week (receiving votes). Creighton also plays at DePaul on Saturday.