Nebraska, Creighton and UNO volleyball lead their conferences. Here's where they're ranked

Nebraska rose one spot to No. 9, and Creighton remained at No. 19 in this volleyball coaches poll.
Both teams won two league matches and moved into first place in their respective conferences this weekend.
The Huskers (12-3, 6-0) are the lone undefeated team in Big Ten play after they knocked off then-No. 13 Penn State on Friday and swept Rutgers on Sunday. Friday's result was the first home loss for the Nittany Lions, who fell to No. 15.
CU took down DePaul on Friday. Then on Sunday it defeated a Marquette team that was just one spot outside last week's top 25. The two wins put the Jays (17-2, 5-1) in a tie for first place with the Golden Eagles, who still received votes this week.
Creighton landed at No. 13 in the RPI on Monday, one spot ahead of Nebraska at No. 14. UNO was No. 105. The Mavs (9-7, 6-0) are in first place in the Summit League after winning their first six matches to start league play.
UNO hosts South Dakota on Thursday, South Dakota State on Saturday and UMKC on Oct. 19 — all at Baxter Arena.
The Huskers are also at home this week. Indiana comes to the Devaney Center on Wednesday and Illinois visits Saturday.
CU will play two road matches, UConn on Saturday and Providence on Sunday.
Also on Monday, Nebraska's Madi Kubik was named Big Ten co-player of the week, Nicklin Hames the setter of the week and Lexi Rodriguez the freshman of the week. Creighton's Norah Sis was also named the Big East freshman of the week.
Coaches top 25
1. Texas (64 first-place votes)
2. Louisville
3. Wisconsin
4. Pittsburgh
5. Kentucky
6. Purdue
7. Ohio State
8. BYU
9. Nebraska
10. Washington
11. Baylor
12. Minnesota
13. Oregon
14. UCLA
15. Penn State
16. Georgia Tech
17. Utah
18. Stanford
19. Creighton
20. Western Kentucky
21. Tennessee
22. San Diego
23. Florida
24. Pepperdine
25. Washington State
