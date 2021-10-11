Nebraska, Creighton and UNO volleyball lead their conferences. Here's where they're ranked

Nebraska rose one spot to No. 9, and Creighton remained at No. 19 in this volleyball coaches poll.

Both teams won two league matches and moved into first place in their respective conferences this weekend.

The Huskers (12-3, 6-0) are the lone undefeated team in Big Ten play after they knocked off then-No. 13 Penn State on Friday and swept Rutgers on Sunday. Friday's result was the first home loss for the Nittany Lions, who fell to No. 15.

CU took down DePaul on Friday. Then on Sunday it defeated a Marquette team that was just one spot outside last week's top 25. The two wins put the Jays (17-2, 5-1) in a tie for first place with the Golden Eagles, who still received votes this week.

Creighton landed at No. 13 in the RPI on Monday, one spot ahead of Nebraska at No. 14. UNO was No. 105. The Mavs (9-7, 6-0) are in first place in the Summit League after winning their first six matches to start league play.

UNO hosts South Dakota on Thursday, South Dakota State on Saturday and UMKC on Oct. 19 — all at Baxter Arena.

The Huskers are also at home this week. Indiana comes to the Devaney Center on Wednesday and Illinois visits Saturday.