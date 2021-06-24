Nebraska-Creighton basketball showdown will be part of Gavitt Games in November

The annual Nebraska-Creighton rivalry basketball game will take place Nov. 16 in Lincoln — but with an added twist.

This year's contest will be part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series of games between teams from the Big East and Big Ten played during the first full week of the season. This will be the sixth edition of the Gavitt Games after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Creighton and Nebraska have played each other at least once in every season since 1977, but this will be the first time the rivalry is part of the Gavitt Games. Creighton leads the all-time series 28-26, with wins in eight of the last nine meetings. Nebraska's win in that stretch came the last time it hosted Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena, a 95-75 win in 2018.

The tipoff time for the Nov. 16 game will be announced at a later date. It will be broadcast on either Fox Sports 1 or the Big Ten Network.

The full Gavitt Games schedule:

Monday, Nov. 15

Providence at Wisconsin

Illinois at Marquette

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Seton Hall at Michigan

Creighton at Nebraska