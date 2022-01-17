Nebraska, Creighton, UNO women remain ahead of men's teams in NET rankings

LINCOLN — As they have all season, the Division I women’s programs in the state continue to outperform their male counterparts in a key metric used by the NCAA tournament committees.
The Nebraska, Creighton and UNO women were 12th, 34th and 225th, respectively, in the NET rankings as of Monday morning. The CU, NU and UNO men were 55th, 204th and 345th in those same rankings.
The NCAA uses the NET system as a tool to help determine seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournaments. One part of the NET breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's nonconference and conference opponents; UNO teams are almost always destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska, regardless of record, will benefit from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.
Creighton’s men are 3-4 in Quadrant 1 games. They beat a top-30 NET team at home (Villanova), a top-75 team on the road (Marquette) and a top-50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost a home game to Iowa State, a neutral game to Colorado State and road games at Xavier and Villanova, as well.
CU is 3-0 in Quadrant 3 games and 4-1 in Quadrant 4 games — the loss coming at home to Arizona State.
Nebraska is 0-11 in Quadrant 1, 2 and 3 games and 6-1 in Quadrant 4 games. UNO is 0-9 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3 and 2-7 in Quadrant 4, with home wins over Western Illinois and North Dakota. One of UNO’s wins came against Hastings College and is not recognized by the NCAA.
The 13-4 Husker women are 3-2 in Quadrant 1 games — home wins over Creighton and Michigan and a road win at San Diego — 2-2 in Quadrant 2 and 8-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4 games.
The CU women are 1-2 in Quadrant 1 games with the win at Arkansas, 4-2 in Quadrant 2 games and 7-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4. The UNO women are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 games — losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State — 0-2 in Quadrant 2 games, 1-4 in Quadrant 3 games and 4-1 in Quadrant 4 games.
Of the six teams, only the Nebraska women are projected safely into the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed by ESPN.
As of Monday, the CU men are projected as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA field by ESPN, while the Bracket Matrix, which compiles dozens of projections and spits out an average, has CU as a No. 10 seed headed into Wednesday's game against St. John’s.
The CU women are projected as a No. 11 seed by ESPN. Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected in the NCAA tournament.
None of the teams are currently ranked in the Associated Press or coaches polls, though the NU women were receiving votes last week.
Monday's updated rankings by conference:
Big Ten women: 10, Indiana; 12, Nebraska; 14, Maryland; 25, Ohio State; 26, Michigan; 33, Iowa; 63, Northwestern; 79, Michigan State; 80, Purdue; 82, Minnesota; 122, Penn State; 141, Rutgers; 180, Illinois; 238, Wisconsin
Big East women: 9, Connecticut; 34, Creighton; 46, DePaul; 61, Marquette; 113, Seton Hall; 119, Villanova; 149, St. John’s; 150, Providence; 200, Xavier; 212, Georgetown; 315, Butler
Summit women: 34, South Dakota; 49, South Dakota State; 93, UMKC; 193, Oral Roberts; 204, North Dakota State; 214, Western Illinois; 225, UNO; 234, North Dakota; 303, Denver; 310, St. Thomas
Big Ten men: 8, Purdue; 10, Illinois; 18, Wisconsin; 22, Michigan State; 23, Iowa; 25, Ohio State; 34, Indiana; 59, Michigan; 69, Minnesota; 73, Northwestern; 90, Penn State; 108, Maryland; 115, Rutgers; 202, Nebraska
Big East men: 6, Villanova; 15, Connecticut; 17, Xavier; 30, Seton Hall; 33, Providence; 39, Marquette; 56, Creighton; 98, DePaul; 99, St. John’s; 131, Butler; 200, Georgetown
Summit men: 97, South Dakota State; 109, Oral Roberts; 169, Western Illinois; 216, St. Thomas; 227, North Dakota State; 236, UMKC; 255, South Dakota; 299, Denver; 344, UNO; 349, North Dakota
