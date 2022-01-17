Nebraska, Creighton, UNO women remain ahead of men's teams in NET rankings

LINCOLN — As they have all season, the Division I women’s programs in the state continue to outperform their male counterparts in a key metric used by the NCAA tournament committees.

The Nebraska, Creighton and UNO women were 12th, 34th and 225th, respectively, in the NET rankings as of Monday morning. The CU, NU and UNO men were 55th, 204th and 345th in those same rankings.

The NCAA uses the NET system as a tool to help determine seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournaments. One part of the NET breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's nonconference and conference opponents; UNO teams are almost always destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska, regardless of record, will benefit from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men are 3-4 in Quadrant 1 games. They beat a top-30 NET team at home (Villanova), a top-75 team on the road (Marquette) and a top-50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost a home game to Iowa State, a neutral game to Colorado State and road games at Xavier and Villanova, as well.