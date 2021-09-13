Nebraska down, Creighton up in latest college volleyball rankings

Nebraska dropped three spots but remained in the top 10, and Creighton rose two spots in this week's volleyball coaches poll.

The Huskers checked in at No. 6. The Jays are No. 17.

The new rankings got released Monday, and both programs were expected to move a bit after experiencing eventful weeks that included the first losses.

Nebraska swept CU in Wednesday's top-25 showdown at the CHI Health Center, but it couldn't carry the momentum into the weekend. The Huskers (6-1) returned to action Saturday and lost in five sets to Utah, which remained undefeated at 7-0 and jumped from No. 20 to No. 10.

Creighton bounced back from a disappointing performance against NU to win all three of its matches on the weekend. The Jays swept SMU and UNO, and earned a 3-1 win over Illinois.

CU had been off to its best start in program history before the Nebraska defeat. But the Jays have produced a 9-1 record for just the third time.

Creighton will play again Friday when it competes in the Shocker Volleyball Classic. A match against Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. Friday is up first. The Jays will also face South Dakota and Wichita State this weekend.

Nebraska will see its run against ranked competition continue this week.