Nebraska down, Creighton up in latest college volleyball rankings
VOLLEYBALL

Watch John Cook and Kirsten Bernthal Booth's post-game press conference.

Nebraska dropped three spots but remained in the top 10, and Creighton rose two spots in this week's volleyball coaches poll.

The Huskers checked in at No. 6. The Jays are No. 17.

The new rankings got released Monday, and both programs were expected to move a bit after experiencing eventful weeks that included the first losses.

Nebraska swept CU in Wednesday's top-25 showdown at the CHI Health Center, but it couldn't carry the momentum into the weekend. The Huskers (6-1) returned to action Saturday and lost in five sets to Utah, which remained undefeated at 7-0 and jumped from No. 20 to No. 10.

Creighton bounced back from a disappointing performance against NU to win all three of its matches on the weekend. The Jays swept SMU and UNO, and earned a 3-1 win over Illinois.

CU had been off to its best start in program history before the Nebraska defeat. But the Jays have produced a 9-1 record for just the third time.

Creighton will play again Friday when it competes in the Shocker Volleyball Classic. A match against Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. Friday is up first. The Jays will also face South Dakota and Wichita State this weekend.

Nebraska will see its run against ranked competition continue this week.

After playing two ranked teams last week, the Huskers play at No. 16 Stanford (4-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday before returning home to host No. 5 Louisville (6-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The top 25

1. Texas (53 first-place votes)

2. Wisconsin (11)

3. Ohio State

4. Pittsburgh

5. Louisville

6. Nebraska

7. Washington

8. Kentucky

9. Purdue

10. Utah

11. Minnesota

12. Baylor

13. Oregon

14. Florida

15. BYU

16. Stanford

17. Creighton

18. Georgia Tech

19. UCLA

20. Penn State

21. San Diego

22. Tennessee

23. Western Kentucky

24. Pepperdine

25. Colorado

