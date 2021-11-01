Nebraska drops but stays in top 10, Creighton holds position in volleyball rankings

Nebraska fell three spots to No. 9, and Creighton remained at No. 24 in this week's volleyball coaches poll.

The Jays (22-3, 10-2) have been the second-to-last team in the rankings for the last three weeks. They've won all four of their matches during that stretch, including victories over Marquette and DePaul this past weekend.

CU returns home to face Xavier and Butler this week.

The Huskers (16-5, 10-2) will look to get back on a similar roll.

They suffered two losses last week, snapping a 10-game winning streak. They fell in three sets at then-No.3 Wisconsin before dropping a five-setter at then-No. 11 Minnesota three days later. All five of NU's losses have been to teams ranked in the top 25.

The Big Ten still has four top-10 teams this week — No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Purdue joined Nebraska. No. 11 Minnesota just missed.

And now the Huskers get to continue their tour of the top 25.

NU's last three matches were against ranked teams. The Huskers play at No. 25 Illinois on Wednesday before traveling to face the Buckeyes on Saturday.