Nebraska drops out of top 10, Creighton up one spot in volleyball rankings

Nebraska dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in four years, and Creighton inched up one spot to No. 16 in a new volleyball coaches poll unveiled Monday.

The Huskers fell from No. 6 to No. 12 after a two-defeat week that extended its losing streak to three consecutive matches, its longest in three years. All of those losses have been against ranked teams — No. 5 Louisville, No. 14 Stanford and No. 15 Utah.

The last time NU wasn't ranked inside the top 10 was September 2017.

Nebraska hasn't won a match since it swept Creighton on Sept. 8.

But the Jays have responded well since.

CU has won six matches in row — including five sweeps — and secured two weekend tournament titles. In last week's poll, the Jays rose two spots to No. 17 (despite the loss to NU) before jumping up one more spot this week.

Creighton is now 12-1. It's the Jays' best start in program history. Also on Monday, the Bluejays swept the Big East weekly awards with Jaela Zimmerman (offense), Abby Bottomley (defense) and Kendra Wait (freshman).

Both CU and Nebraska are now scheduled to begin conference play.