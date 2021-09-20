 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska drops out of top 10, Creighton up one spot in volleyball rankings
0 comments
topical alert top story
VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska drops out of top 10, Creighton up one spot in volleyball rankings

John Cook is fired up to start the Big 10 this week

Nebraska dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in four years, and Creighton inched up one spot to No. 16 in a new volleyball coaches poll unveiled Monday.

The Huskers fell from No. 6 to No. 12 after a two-defeat week that extended its losing streak to three consecutive matches, its longest in three years. All of those losses have been against ranked teams — No. 5 Louisville, No. 14 Stanford and No. 15 Utah.

The last time NU wasn't ranked inside the top 10 was September 2017.

Nebraska hasn't won a match since it swept Creighton on Sept. 8.

But the Jays have responded well since.

CU has won six matches in row — including five sweeps — and secured two weekend tournament titles. In last week's poll, the Jays rose two spots to No. 17 (despite the loss to NU) before jumping up one more spot this week.

Creighton is now 12-1. It's the Jays' best start in program history. Also on Monday, the Bluejays swept the Big East weekly awards with Jaela Zimmerman (offense), Abby Bottomley (defense) and Kendra Wait (freshman). 

Both CU and Nebraska are now scheduled to begin conference play.

The Huskers open Big Ten action at Northwestern on Wednesday before hosting Iowa on Saturday. The Jays play at Butler on Friday and at Xavier on Saturday.

No. 5 Louisville sweeps No. 6 Nebraska volleyball

The top 25

1. Texas (53 first-place votes)

2. Wisconsin (11)

3. Ohio State

4. Pittsburgh

5. Louisville

6. Washington

T-7. Kentucky

T-7. Purdue

9. Minnesota

10. Baylor

11. BYU

12. Nebraska

13. Oregon

14. Stanford

15. Utah

16. Creighton

17. Florida

18. Georgia Tech

19. UCLA

20. Penn State

21. Tennessee

22. Western Kentucky

23. Pepperdine

24. Colorado

25. San Diego

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert