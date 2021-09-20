Nebraska drops out of top 10, Creighton up one spot in volleyball rankings

Nebraska dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in four years, and Creighton inched up one spot to No. 16 in a new volleyball coaches poll unveiled Monday.
The Huskers fell from No. 6 to No. 12 after a two-defeat week that extended its losing streak to three consecutive matches, its longest in three years. All of those losses have been against ranked teams — No. 5 Louisville, No. 14 Stanford and No. 15 Utah.
The last time NU wasn't ranked inside the top 10 was September 2017.
Nebraska hasn't won a match since it swept Creighton on Sept. 8.
But the Jays have responded well since.
CU has won six matches in row — including five sweeps — and secured two weekend tournament titles. In last week's poll, the Jays rose two spots to No. 17 (despite the loss to NU) before jumping up one more spot this week.
Creighton is now 12-1. It's the Jays' best start in program history. Also on Monday, the Bluejays swept the Big East weekly awards with Jaela Zimmerman (offense), Abby Bottomley (defense) and Kendra Wait (freshman).
Both CU and Nebraska are now scheduled to begin conference play.
The Huskers open Big Ten action at Northwestern on Wednesday before hosting Iowa on Saturday. The Jays play at Butler on Friday and at Xavier on Saturday.
The top 25
1. Texas (53 first-place votes)
2. Wisconsin (11)
3. Ohio State
4. Pittsburgh
5. Louisville
6. Washington
T-7. Kentucky
T-7. Purdue
9. Minnesota
10. Baylor
11. BYU
12. Nebraska
13. Oregon
14. Stanford
15. Utah
16. Creighton
17. Florida
18. Georgia Tech
19. UCLA
20. Penn State
21. Tennessee
22. Western Kentucky
23. Pepperdine
24. Colorado
25. San Diego
