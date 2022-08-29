Nebraska drops to No. 2, Creighton rises one spot in latest volleyball poll

With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday.

The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.

Nebraska opened the season with three sweeps over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa and Pepperdine at the Ameritas Players Challenge in Lincoln.

NU returns to action against Loyola Marymount on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Lincoln. The game will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media.

Creighton rose one place to No. 17 in the poll. The other Big East team to make the rankings was Marquette at No. 24.

The Bluejays also opened the season 3-0, sweeping Iowa State and winning four-set matches against Wichita State and Wyoming at the Rumble in the Rockies.

The Jays next will host the Bluejay Invitational, where CU will take on No. USC on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and No. Kentucky and Northern Iowa on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. All games can be streamed on FloSports.

Nebraska and Creighton will face off in their annual match on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center. It will be broadcast on FS1.

Full rankings

School (first-place votes), points

1. Texas (41), 1575

2. Nebraska (23), 1552

3. Louisville, 1414

4. Minnesota, 1404

5. Georgia Tech, 1235

6. Wisconsin, 1227

7. BYU, 1056

8. Ohio State, 1038

9. Baylor, 1001

10. Pittsburgh, 960

11. Purdue, 946

12. Stanford, 884

13. Florida, 792

14. Washington, 722

15. San Diego, 639

16. Kentucky, 605

17. Creighton, 581

18. Oregon, 447

19. Illinois, 422

20. Kansas, 367

21. Penn State, 353

22. Western Kentucky, 327

23. UCLA, 313

24. Marquette, 214

25. Southern California, 208