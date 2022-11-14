Nebraska drops two spots, while Creighton rises one in latest volleyball poll

Creighton nears top 10 while Nebraska falls in volleyball poll
Nebraska dropped two spots to No. 6, while Creighton rose to No. 11 in the latest AVCA poll released on Monday.
Texas remained at No. 1 after sweeping Iowa State and Oklahoma, followed by San Diego and Wisconsin.
Louisville rose to No. 4 after a five-set win over Georgia Tech and a sweep of North Carolina.
Ohio State claimed the No. 5 spot after downing the Huskers in four sets last week.
Nebraska, no longer first in the Big Ten, also swept Iowa last week for their 300th consecutive sellout. The Huskers will take on the Hawkeyes again on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Huskers (22-3, 14-2) are one of six Big Ten teams in the rankings this week, including No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Nebraska, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 14 Penn State and No. 19 Purdue.
Creighton rose one spot in the poll to No. 11 after sweeping St. John's and Seton Hall last week. It is the Bluejays' best ranking since Nov. 25, 2019 and is the first time in program history that CU has risen in the poll for five straight weeks.
The Jays have now swept eight straight matches and are on a 16-match winning streak.
For her performance last week, CU's Ava Martin earned her fourth
Big East Freshman of the Week honor.
Creighton will finish the regular season on the road as the Jays travel to DePaul (Friday at 7 p.m.) and Marquette (Saturday at 6 p.m.), looking to capture their ninth straight Big East regular-season title.
Nebraska volleyball signs No. 1 recruiting class
Photos: Creighton volleyball faces St. John's
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (left) and Ava Martin try to block the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ava Martin spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players try to block a spike during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten bumps the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait tips the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks to her players during a timeout during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (left) and Kiana Schmitt miss a block during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kirsten Bernthal Booth yells to her players during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait (left) and Kiara Reinhardt try to block the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ava Martin spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt celebrates a point during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt celebrates a point during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait blocks the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait (left) and Kiara Reinhardt try to block the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis serves the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!