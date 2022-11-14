Nebraska drops two spots, while Creighton rises one in latest volleyball poll

Nebraska dropped two spots to No. 6, while Creighton rose to No. 11 in the latest AVCA poll released on Monday.

Texas remained at No. 1 after sweeping Iowa State and Oklahoma, followed by San Diego and Wisconsin.

Louisville rose to No. 4 after a five-set win over Georgia Tech and a sweep of North Carolina.

Ohio State claimed the No. 5 spot after downing the Huskers in four sets last week.

Nebraska, no longer first in the Big Ten, also swept Iowa last week for their 300th consecutive sellout. The Huskers will take on the Hawkeyes again on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Huskers (22-3, 14-2) are one of six Big Ten teams in the rankings this week, including No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Nebraska, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 14 Penn State and No. 19 Purdue.

Creighton rose one spot in the poll to No. 11 after sweeping St. John's and Seton Hall last week. It is the Bluejays' best ranking since Nov. 25, 2019 and is the first time in program history that CU has risen in the poll for five straight weeks.

The Jays have now swept eight straight matches and are on a 16-match winning streak.

For her performance last week, CU's Ava Martin earned her fourth Big East Freshman of the Week honor.

Creighton will finish the regular season on the road as the Jays travel to DePaul (Friday at 7 p.m.) and Marquette (Saturday at 6 p.m.), looking to capture their ninth straight Big East regular-season title.