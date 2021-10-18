Nebraska holds position, Creighton drops in this week's college volleyball rankings

Nebraska held its position in the top 10, but Creighton dropped five spots in the latest college volleyball rankings.
The Huskers (14-3, 8-0) stayed at No. 9 after sweeping Indiana and Illinois last week. First-place Nebraska remains the only undefeated team in Big Ten play and has only lost a combined two sets in eight conference matches.
Next up for Nebraska is a road match at Iowa on Wednesday before hosting No. 8 Purdue on Saturday at the Devaney Center.
Also on Monday, Nebraska's Madi Kubik was named Big Ten player of the week for the second straight week. She averaged 5.83 kills per set in the Huskers' two victories last week.
Creighton's five-set road loss to UConn on Saturday proved costly in the rankings as it dropped to No. 24. The Bluejays did sweep Providence the day after the UConn loss.
Creighton (18-3, 6-2) now trails Marquette by one game for first place in the Big East. This week the Bluejays host Georgetown on Friday and Villanova on Sunday.
There was no change to Nebraska's or Creighton's positions in the NCAA RPI rankings. The Bluejays remained No. 13, one spot ahead of the Huskers.
In other Creighton volleyball news, Norah Sis repeated as Big East freshman of the week. She averaged 4.75 kills and 3.88 digs per set in the two matches last week.
UNO — which lost to South Dakota in five sets on Thursday before sweeping South Dakota State on Saturday — dropped six spots in the RPI to No. 111. The Mavericks (10-8, 7-1) are tied with Denver for first place in the Summit League.
AVCA Top 25
1. Texas (64 first-place votes)
2. Louisville
3. Wisconsin
4. Pittsburgh
5. Kentucky
6. Ohio State
7. Purdue
8. BYU
9. Nebraska
10. Washington
11. Baylor
12. Minnesota
13. Georgia Tech
14. Penn State
15. Stanford
16. Oregon
17. UCLA
18. Utah
19. Western Kentucky
20. Tennessee
21. San Diego
22. Washington State