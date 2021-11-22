 Skip to main content
Nebraska holds position, Creighton drops one spot in college volleyball rankings
The Huskers have two massive matchups against Wisconsin and Purdue.

Nebraska stayed at No. 11, and Creighton dropped one spot to No. 22 in this week's coaches poll.

The Huskers (20-6, 15-3) only played once last week. They swept No. 15 Penn State on Friday. Rutgers forfeited Saturday's match against Nebraska — and a win was applied to NU's Big Ten record.

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Huskers are tied in first place with No. 5 Wisconsin (23-3, 15-3). Those two teams play Friday in Madison, Wisconsin. NU also has to play at No. 6 Purdue (22-5, 14-4) on Saturday.

Creighton finished its regular season Sunday and clinched a share of the Big East championship — its eighth straight league title. CU swept Seton Hall and St. John's this past weekend.

The Jays (28-3) will be the No. 1 seed at the four-team Big East tournament, which begins Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They open against No. 4 seed DePaul.

Rankings

1. Louisville (62 first-place votes)

2. Texas (2)

3. Pittsburgh

4. BYU

5. Wisconsin

6. Purdue

7. Baylor

8. Kentucky

9. Ohio State

10. Minnesota

11. Nebraska

12. Washington

13. UCLA

14. Georgia Tech

15. Penn State

16. Western Kentucky

17. Utah

18. Stanford

19. Oregon

20. Florida

21. Washington State

22. Creighton

23. Illinois

24. Mississippi State

25. Pepperdine

