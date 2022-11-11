Nebraska-Kearney hoping to lock up bowl bid after missing out of playoffs

On this weekend last year, UNK's players celebrated during a selection show watch party as they earned a spot in the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time since 2011.

A couple of near misses to highly ranked opponents will keep the Lopers out the playoff picture this season.

"It's hard because we think we're right there with everybody," UNK coach Josh Lynn said.

In September, UNK was tied with Pittsburg State when the Gorillas struck for a 72-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left to stun the Lopers 35-28. Pittsburg (10-0) now is ranked fourth nationally, then two weeks ago UNK led No. 11 Northwest Missouri 24-14 with 13 minutes left before the Bearcats rallied for a 28-24 win.

That leaves UNK with a 7-3 record and on the outside looking in on the regional rankings. UNK ends its regular season playing at 1-9 Northeastern State at 2 p.m. Saturday. A win keeps the Lopers in the running to receive a bowl bid.

"It's a great season for the Lopers, but also kind of discouraging," said Lynn, referring to the missed playoffs. "But the great thing is three or four years ago we would have been happy as hell to be 7-3."

UNK got win No. 7 last Saturday with a last-second 20-18 win over Central Oklahoma.

Primarily a run-first offense, UNK was able to drive 60 yards in nine plays over the last two minutes to set up the winning score — Junior Gonzalez kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired.

"We got out there and ran our two-minute (offense) pretty well. We got out of bounds when we needed to, we completed balls," Lynn said. "To get out there and execute like we did, it was really encouraging."

Quarterback TJ Davis engineered the drive as he finished the day with 173 yards passing and 91 rushing. That left Davis with 1,033 yards rushing and 1,299 passing for the season as he topped the 1,000-yard mark in both for a second straight year.

Davis also became the second player in program history to top 1,000 yards rushing three times in a career. The other is UNK all-time rushing leader Mike Miller, whose last season was 2004.

"He gets in the open field and he makes good happen," Lynn said of Davis.

UNK's defense last week was led by Jacey Nutter, who finished with a career-high 15 tackles and had an interception. The Sandhills/Thedford graduate leads the team in tackles this season with 87.

Other Midlands teams enter Saturday with postseason hopes

Moorhead State (4-6) at Wayne State (8-2), noon:

Wayne remains sixth in the Super Region 4 rankings following last week's 31-24 road win over No. 25 Sioux Falls. Wayne, looking to secure a playoff berth with a win, has five one-score wins. Its offense averages 422 yards per game, and NIck Bohn has thrown for 2,023 yards and rushed for 678.

Nebraska Wesleyan (1-8) at Luther (1-8), noon:

GINW grad Carter Terry has thrown for 2,400 yards and 18 TDs for Wesleyan. Both teams have struggled defensively as Wesleyan allows 47.9 points per game, Luther allows 49.6.

Dordt (6-3) at Midland (8-2), 1 p.m.:

No. 23 Midland's only losses are to No. 1 Morningside and No. 3 Northwestern and now it faces another challenge with a Dordt team that has won three straight. Midland's defense is led by senior Chase Lipsys, who has nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Northwestern (8-1) at Hastings (7-3), 1:

Northwestern, on an eight-game win streak, hasn't allowed more than 10 points during any game in that stretch. Jalyn Gramstad has rushed for 653 yards and passed for 1,394 for Northwestern, while Hastings look to rebound after last week's 49-7 loss to Dordt.

Morningside (9-0) at Concordia (4-5), 1:

Another Bellevue West grad, Luke Johannsen, filled in for an injured Joe Dolincheck last week and threw for 293 yards as Morningside clinched its 12th straight GPAC title. The Mustangs prepare for the playoffs against Concordia, which also has put big offensive numbers. Receiver Kordell Koehlmoos has 89 catches for 989 yards.

Briar Cliff (1-9) at Doane (3-6), 1:

Doane looks to snap a four-game losing streak. Doane hasn't scord more than 17 points in any game this season, while the Chargers have allowed at least 25 points in every game.

Culver-Stockton (5-5) at Peru State (5-5), 1:

Over the past four games, both teams are 3-1 with their lone loss to No. 2 Grand View. Will Mueller has thrown for 917 yards to lead Peru's offense, while Devin Adams has 18.5 tackles for loss.

Chadron State (3-7) at South Dakota Mines (6-4), 1:

Chadron tries to knock off a rival to end its season. Chadron's Jalen Starks has rushed for 605 yards and 11 TDs, while the Eagle defense will focus on Mines QB Jayden Johannsen, who has thrown for 2,710 yards and 24 TDs.

Northwest Missouri (8-2) at Emporia State (8-2), 1:

Both need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. No. 10 Northwest has won four straight, No. 22 Emporia has won six in a row. History is on Northwest's side as it leads the all-time series 35-2, with Emporia's last win coming in 1994.

Hutchinson (9-0) at Iowa Western (8-1), 1:

IWCC'a schedule was filled with games against ranked opponents and it ends the regular season by playing the NJCAA's No. 1 team. The Reivers slipped to No. 4 in the poll after last week's 23-7 loss to Coffeyville although it outgained the Red Ravens 325 yards to 158. Hutch averages 42.2 points a game and allows 10.1.