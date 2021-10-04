 Skip to main content
Nebraska returns to top 10, Creighton drops in college volleyball rankings
VOLLEYBALL

Sam McKewon makes major changes in his AP Top 25 ballot with five teams jumping in and five dropping out.

Nebraska is back in the top 10, and Creighton dropped three spots in Monday's edition of the volleyball coaches poll.

The Huskers (10-3, 4-0) have won four matches in a row and landed at No. 10. Creighton fell to No. 19.

The NCAA also released its first edition of the RPI on Monday. Nebraska debuted at No. 21, one spot ahead of the Jays at No. 22. UNO, off to a 3-0 start in the Summit League, was at No. 107.

Nebraska ended up spending two weeks outside the top 10 in the coaches poll, dropping to No. 12 after a three-match losing streak last month.

But NU has rebounded since, boosted last week by the return of All-American Lauren Stivrins. The Huskers won a four-set match over Northwestern, then swept Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State.

NU plays at No. 13 Penn State on Friday and at Rutgers on Sunday.

Creighton (15-2, 3-1) also will be tested at the end of the week, hosting DePaul on Friday before facing off Sunday against Marquette, which received votes in the coaches poll.

The Jays snapped their eight-match winning streak Friday in a four-set defeat at St. John's. They bounced back with a sweep of Seton Hall on Saturday.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

