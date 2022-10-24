Nebraska rises to No. 1 in latest Top 25 poll; Creighton rises three spots to No. 15

Both Nebraska and Creighton volleyball rose in the latest AVCA poll on Monday.

With Texas' loss at unranked Iowa State and Louisville's loss to then-No. 8 Pittsburgh last week, Nebraska volleyball moved up to No. 1 in the coaches poll and received 48 of the first place votes. The Huskers had spent five straight weeks at No. 3 prior to the latest poll.

Texas dropped to No. 2 and Louisville to No. 4. San Diego rose one spot to No. 3 after sweeps of Saint Mary and No. 17 BYU.

With the Longhorns' and Cardinals' losses, Nebraska and Western Kentucky remain the only Division I teams undefeated on the road.

The Huskers (18-1, 10-0) swept No. 12 Purdue and Illinois last week and remain in sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

For her performance in Nebraska's sweeps, Bekka Allick was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

The Big Ten continues to be the dominant conference in the rankings with six teams in the Top 25. The teams are: No. 1 Nebraska, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 11 Penn State and No. 12 Purdue. Michigan is also receiving votes. The Pac-12 comes in second with four teams in the rankings.

This week will feature a rematch of last season's national title match when Nebraska heads to Madison to take on No. 5 Wisconsin. The Huskers haven't beaten the Badgers since 2017. The match will be Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on BTN.

Nebraska will also face Maryland in Lincoln on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Creighton volleyball (18-3, 10-0) rose three spots to No. 15 in the latest poll.

The Bluejays swept both Villanova and Georgetown on the road last week, and still remain in first place in the Big East standings.

The Jays will looks to continue their winning streak — currently at 10 matches — when they take on Seton Hall and St. John's this week. The Jays will take on the Pirates Friday at 5 p.m. in South Orange, N.J. and the Red Storm on Sunday at noon. Creighton vs. St. John's will be broadcast on ESPN3.

CU and Marquette remain the only two Big East teams in the Top 25 with the Golden Eagles coming in at No. 16 this week.

Rankings

Ranking, school, points (first-place votes)

1. Nebraska, 1,572 (48)

2. Texas, 1,506 (14)

3. San Diego, 1,440 (1)

4. Louisville, 1,411 (1)

5. Wisconsin, 1,304

6. Ohio State, 1,281

7. Pittsburgh, 1,262

8. Stanford, 1,217

9. Minnesota, 1,065

10. Georgia Tech, 1,012

11. Penn State, 849

12. Purdue, 818

13. Baylor, 764

14. Florida, 725

15. Creighton, 679

16. Marquette, 553

17. BYU, 542

18. Oregon, 533

19. Washington, 505

20. Kentucky, 466

21. Rice, 355

22. Western Kentucky, 261

23. Houston, 190

24. USC, 140

25. UCF, 117

Receiving votes: Pepperdine, Arkansas, Iowa State, Washington State, Michigan, LSU, Loyola Marymount, Towson.