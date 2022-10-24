Nebraska rises to No. 1 in latest Top 25 poll; Creighton rises three spots to No. 15

Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball matches through the year
Both Nebraska and Creighton volleyball rose in the latest AVCA poll on Monday.
With Texas' loss at unranked Iowa State and Louisville's loss to then-No. 8 Pittsburgh last week, Nebraska volleyball moved up to No. 1 in the coaches poll and received 48 of the first place votes. The Huskers had spent five straight weeks at No. 3 prior to the latest poll.
Texas dropped to No. 2 and Louisville to No. 4. San Diego rose one spot to No. 3 after sweeps of Saint Mary and No. 17 BYU.
With the Longhorns' and Cardinals' losses, Nebraska and Western Kentucky remain the only Division I teams undefeated on the road.
The Huskers (18-1, 10-0) swept No. 12 Purdue and Illinois last week and remain in sole possession of first place in the conference standings.
The Big Ten continues to be the dominant conference in the rankings with six teams in the Top 25. The teams are: No. 1 Nebraska, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 11 Penn State and No. 12 Purdue. Michigan is also receiving votes. The Pac-12 comes in second with four teams in the rankings.
This week will feature a rematch of last season's national title match when Nebraska heads to Madison to take on No. 5 Wisconsin. The Huskers haven't beaten the Badgers since 2017. The match will be Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on BTN.
Nebraska will also face Maryland in Lincoln on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Creighton volleyball (18-3, 10-0) rose three spots to No. 15 in the latest poll.
The Bluejays swept both Villanova and Georgetown on the road last week, and still remain in first place in the Big East standings.
The Jays will looks to continue their winning streak — currently at 10 matches — when they take on Seton Hall and St. John's this week. The Jays will take on the Pirates Friday at 5 p.m. in South Orange, N.J. and the Red Storm on Sunday at noon. Creighton vs. St. John's will be broadcast on ESPN3.
CU and Marquette remain the only two Big East teams in the Top 25 with the Golden Eagles coming in at No. 16 this week.
Rankings Ranking, school, points (first-place votes)
22. Western Kentucky, 261
Receiving votes: Pepperdine, Arkansas, Iowa State, Washington State, Michigan, LSU, Loyola Marymount, Towson.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach John Cook, left, talks with Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth as Creighton warms up at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska celebrates a point against Creighton at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune, left, and Allison Whitten go for the ball against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Norah Sis try to block a ball from Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten, left, and Norah Sis celebrate a first set point against Nebraska at CHIHealth Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to her team during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska, left, takes on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball in the second set against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik bumps the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Bekka Allick celebrates a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anni Evans sets the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) tries to block Creighton's Kendra Wait during their game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles, left, celebrates a point with Lindsay Krause against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska players and coaches look up at the scoreboard during a replay challenge against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Top left, Nebraska Assistant Coaches Kelly Hunter, and Jaylen Reyes, watch as Head Coach John Cook talk to his team during a timeout against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of Nebraska and Creighton fans watched their teams play volleyball at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton, left, celebrates wining the third set over Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to her team during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis prepares to serve against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik prepares to serve against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton dance team performs during a timeout against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt spikes the ball at Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein, top and Kaitlyn Hord, at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kaitlyn Hord falls into Nicklin Hames, right against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick, right , hits the ball past Creighton's Kendra Wait at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik, right, spikes the ball at Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Kendra Wait, left. at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis, left, and Kiana Schmitt celebrate a point against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune holds hands with her teammates before the start of the fifth set against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis spikes the ball at Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball past Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, left, and Abbey Milner watch their team take on Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Madi Kubik, left, watches her sister Hayden Kubik bump the ball agsinst Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, left and Nebraska Director Trev Alberts watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis runs back to the service line during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis stretches to try to get the ball before it hits the floor during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (center) and her teammates celebrate a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (from left), Sky McCune, and Norah Sis celebrate a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Hayden Kubik bumps the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik bumps the ball during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez celebrates a point with her teammates during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (left) and Hayden Kubik get ready for the serve during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (from left), Norah Sis, and Sky McCune watch the pregame video before their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez celebrates a point with her teammates during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames serves during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Bekka Allick (right) celebrates a kill with her teammates during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (left) and Keeley Davis high five after a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!