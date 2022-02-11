 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska softball opens season with win over UNO
0 Comments
topical
SOFTBALL

Nebraska softball opens season with win over UNO

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is Nebraska softball's 2022 schedule.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Billie Andrews hit two home runs as Nebraska opened the softball season with a 6-1 win over UNO on Friday morning.

Andrews scored on a wild pitch in the first inning before hitting a two-run homer in the fourth and led off the seventh with a shot to left-center.

UNO scored its run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double by Rachel Weber.

Courtney Wallace threw a six-hitter to earn the win, striking out six. UNO starter Kamryn Meyer allowed just two hits through six innings, but she walked eight. Nebraska scored both of its first-inning runs on wild pitches.​

Later Friday, Northern Iowa scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 2-1 win over Nebraska. NU took a 1-0 lead when Abbie Squier led off the seventh with a homer. But with one on and one out in the bottom half, UNI got a ground-rule double to tie it and a single to win it.

Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell, who allowed two hits through six innings, took the loss.

In UNO's second game, Iowa State scored nine times in the first two innings en route to a 10-2 win. Sophie Cerveny and Maggie O'Brien each had two hits and a run scored for the Mavs.​

At El Paso, Texas, Creighton opened with a 6-2 win over Idaho State. Kiara Mills and Alyssa Gappa each tripled and drove in two, while Mikayla Santa Cruz threw a five-hitter for the win.

Creighton also is scheduled to play UTEP late Friday.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert