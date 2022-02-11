Nebraska softball opens season with win over UNO

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Billie Andrews hit two home runs as Nebraska opened the softball season with a 6-1 win over UNO on Friday morning.

Andrews scored on a wild pitch in the first inning before hitting a two-run homer in the fourth and led off the seventh with a shot to left-center.

UNO scored its run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double by Rachel Weber.

Courtney Wallace threw a six-hitter to earn the win, striking out six. UNO starter Kamryn Meyer allowed just two hits through six innings, but she walked eight. Nebraska scored both of its first-inning runs on wild pitches.​

Later Friday, Northern Iowa scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 2-1 win over Nebraska. NU took a 1-0 lead when Abbie Squier led off the seventh with a homer. But with one on and one out in the bottom half, UNI got a ground-rule double to tie it and a single to win it.

Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell, who allowed two hits through six innings, took the loss.

In UNO's second game, Iowa State scored nine times in the first two innings en route to a 10-2 win. Sophie Cerveny and Maggie O'Brien each had two hits and a run scored for the Mavs.​