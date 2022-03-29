Nebraska softball run-rules Creighton in five innings

LINCOLN — Fueled by dominant hitting and pitching, Nebraska softball routed Creighton 15-0 in five innings on Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.

The first inning saw Nebraska (22-9) ace Olivia Ferrell strike out the side before the Huskers’ offense unloaded for six first-inning runs. The big hit of the inning was a two-run home run onto the top of the left-field berm by left fielder Abbie Squier.

Creighton (13-12) starter Kate Mullally was pulled after recording just one out.

“I’ve just been really proud of our offense,” NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. “They’re so buying into our gameplan, and we were able to execute our gameplan against Mullally.”

Even with the pitching change, the Nebraska offense continued to dominate. The Huskers added to the six-run lead in the bottom of the third when centerfielder Caitlynn Neal hit her first career home run just over the 200-foot marker on the left-field fence.

Then came the biggest explosion of the night — an eight-run bottom of the fourth. A walk, an error, a hit by pitch, a single and a sac-fly made it 12-0. Cam Ybarra put the finishing touches on the blowout with a three-run home run to left field to give the Big Red a 15-run lead.

Ybarra had three hits and knocked in four runs on the night. The second baseman credits her strong offensive play to her approach at the plate.

“I was seeing the ball really well, I would say, just compared to the last few weekends,” Ybarra said. “I wanted to see the ball, hit the ball, keep it simple.”

As good as the offense was, Ferrell was even better. The fifth-year pitcher pitched all five innings, gave up one hit and struck out eight Bluejays. Per NCAA rules an eight-run lead or more after five innings results in the end of the game.

“I was just trying to put up zeroes,” she said.

This year, Ferrell has carried a heavy load in the circle for the Huskers, but she said she feels good and looks forward to finishing the rest of the year strong.

Creighton coach Brent Vigness credited Ferrell for her strong outing.

“She did a good job with her location. She did a really good job changing speeds,” he said.

Vigness didn’t want this game to stay on the mind of his players for long, as the focus now turns to their upcoming weekend series at St. John’s.

“Our message was really short,” he said. “We need to have a good day of practice and be ready to go and play St. John’s on Friday.”

After such a solid all-around performance from the Huskers, Ybarra stressed the importance of continuing to do what they have been doing all year. NU hosts Rutgers for a three-game series starting on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

“I think we just keep doing what we do in practice,” she said. “Just keeping it simple, breaking everything down and just kind of understanding that we did win, celebrate it, but starting tomorrow, let’s get back to practice and focus on Rutgers.”

