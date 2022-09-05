Nebraska stays at No. 2 and Creighton at No. 17 in latest volleyball poll

With Week Two of the volleyball season down, Nebraska and Creighton remained at No. 2 and No. 17 in the latest AVCA poll released Monday.

After opening the season with five straight sweeps, the only change in Nebraska's standings was the amount of first-place votes it received. The Huskers received only six as opposed to the 28 from last week. Texas remained at No. 1 and received 58 first-place votes, an increase of 17.

Last week, the Huskers defeated Loyola Marymount and Ole Miss — who were coached by former NU player and assistant Kayla Banwarth.

Other Big Ten teams in the rankings include: No. 3 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 9 Purdue, No. 20 Penn State and No. 25 Illinois. Michigan received votes.

After two top 25 matchups last week, No. 17 Creighton is now 5-1.

The Jays defeated then-No. 25 USC (now unranked but receiving votes) before falling in four to then-No. 16 Kentucky (now No. 14) the next day. CU ended the week by sweeping Northern Iowa.

Marquette is the lone Big East team in the rankings at No. 23.

The Huskers and Jays will play their annual match Wednesday at 5 p.m. at CHI Health Center. NU remains undefeated (18-0) in the series.

The rankings

School (first-place votes), points

1. Texas (58), 1,594

2. Nebraska (6), 1,538

3. Minnesota, 1,422

4. Louisville, 1,345

5. Georgia Tech, 1,317

6. Wisconsin, 1,285

7. Pittsburgh, 1,149

8. Ohio State, 1,043

9. Purdue, 979

10. BYU, 965

11. Stanford, 957

12. San Diego, 942

13. Washington, 790

14. Kentucky, 752

15. Baylor, 691

16. Florida, 638

17. Creighton, 543

18. Oregon, 527

19. Kansas, 466

20. Penn State, 401

21. Western Kentucky, 292

22. UCLA, 242

23. Marquette, 234

24. Pepperdine, 169

25. Illinois, 86

Receiving votes: Miami 68; Mississippi State 67; USC 63; Arkansas 57; Utah 50; Michigan 41; Rice 27; Colorado 17; Washington State 17; UCF 6; Utah State 4.