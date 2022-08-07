Nebraska, UNO women play to scoreless draw in soccer exhibition

The Nebraska and UNO soccer teams are very familiar with one another.

On Sunday night, there was little separating them on the field, either.

The in-state rivals — the Mavericks started seven players from the Omaha/Lincoln area, the Huskers six — played to a scoreless draw in the exhibition opener in front of 1,252 at Caniglia Field.

"It was a good game," Nebraska coach John Walker said. "It had a regular-season feel to it with the crowd. If you look at this as a training exercise, it was a really good training exercise."

UNO won last year's regular-season matchup 1-0 thanks to an own goal. The Huskers outshot the Mavs 22-1 that night but UNO's defenders kept NU off the board.

On Sunday, Nebraska outshot the Mavs 15-11 but UNO finished with more quality scoring opportunities. The Mavs just weren't able to finish.

"For preseason, what's important is the performances and our performance was fantastic," UNO coach Tim Walters said. "For being five days in (to practice), I thought it was a really, really good performance."

The Mavs held a 4-1 advantage in shots on goal at halftime. UNO's Regan Zimmers had a free kick midway through the first half from 20 yards out that was stopped on a diving save by Sami Hauk.

"The first 25, 30 minutes were some of the best soccer I've seen them play," Walters said. "What's important right now is we created plenty of chances."

In the second half, the Mavs had a golden opportunity with seven minutes left when Hauk was issued a yellow card after taking down Emilie Erland in the box. The Mavs were given a penalty kick, but Grace Ostergaard's shot sailed wide.

That was the last good scoring chance of the night.

UNO will host another exhibition Wednesday against Drake. Nebraska hosts Tulsa on Friday.