Nebraska volleyball drops to No. 4; Creighton No. 13 in latest poll

Nebraska volleyball dropped from No. 1 to No. 4, while Creighton rose two spots to No. 13 in the AVCA poll released on Monday.

The latest rankings featured a shakeup in the top five spots.

The Huskers, who were swept by then-No. 5 Wisconsin, dropped three spots to No. 4, their lowest so far this season, while the Badgers rose two spots to No. 3.

Texas (17-1) reclaimed the top spot after one week at No. 2. The Longhorns won matches against Texas Tech and Kansas State last week. San Diego (20-1) climbed one spot to No. 3 after sweeping Portland and Gonzaga. Louisville (20-2) rounds out the top five after sweeps of Notre Dame and Duke last week.

After suffering their first Big Ten loss of the season to Wisconsin, the Huskers closed out last week with a sweep of Maryland. The Badgers (17-3, 11-1) went on to a four-set victory over No. 9 Minnesota.

Nebraska next faces Indiana on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Devaney Center, then travels to Evanston, Illinois to take on Northwestern on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Big Ten continues to dominate the rankings with six teams teams making the Top 25, including: No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Nebraska, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 9 Minnesota, No. 14 Purdue and No. 15 Penn State. Michigan and Northwestern both received votes in the poll.

Creighton rose two spots to No. 13 this week.

After sweeping Seton Hall and St. John's last week, the Bluejays remain atop the Big East standings and are one of two conference teams in the Top 25. Marquette dropped one spot to No. 16.

For her performance last week, Creighton outside hitter Norah Sis earned her third Big East Offensive Player of the Week honor on Monday

The Jays return to action Friday at 1 p.m. against Providence and will face UConn Sunday at noon. Both matches will be played at Sokol Arena.